Satanic Holiday Display Spotted Inside of Iowa’s Capitol (VIDEO)

As a tradition, the Iowa State Capitol has allowed Christmas decorations to be displayed inside its Rotunda for the last several years.

This year, the Iowa Satanic Temple caused a stir with their contribution to the holiday festivities.

In a Facebook post, the Satanic Temple of Iowa uploaded a video sharing their new Satanic display.

The video shows a large Baphomet standing next to a table that contains lit candles.

In the post’s caption, the group wrote, “Holiday Display up at the State Capitol. Hail Satan! And Happy Holidays from Satanic Iowa.

WHO 13 News went to the Capitol and gave an inside look at the display.

Per WHO 13:

The Iowa State Capitol is used to having some Christmas decorations. This year there is a new display for people to view from the Satanic Temple of Iowa. The group’s Facebook page said the figure they have put on display is called Baphomet. Representatives of the group declined to do an interview on the display, instead referring media to the Satanic Temple website. According to their website, the mission of the temple is to “encourage benevolence and empathy, reject tyrannical authority, adovcocate practical common sense, oppose injustice, and undertake noble pursuits.” The temple also advocates for abortion rights and the abolishment of corporal punishment in schools.

Iowa Satanic Temple display at Capitol sparks mixed emotions https://t.co/t5WkdV0K9W — WHO 13 News (@WHO13news) December 6, 2023

In recent years, the Satanic Temple has been attempting to infiltrate every sector of society.

One of their most controversial moves is the religious group’s attempt to start an after-school program for kids.

