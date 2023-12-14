Racist Democrat Boston Mayor Defends Anti-White “Electeds of Color” Holiday Party

The Democrats have always been the party of racism and segregation. Always. In the 19th century, the 20th century and now the 21st century, Democrats divide Americans by race and pit people against each other. The latest example is Democrat Boston Mayor Michelle Wu who defended a racist “Electeds of Color” holiday party she hosted Wednesday night.



Michelle Wu, screen image via WCVB-TV/YouTube.

AS TGP’s Cristina Laila reported Wednesday, a Wu staffer mistakenly included white officials on a mass email invitation for the party. Instead of apologizing for hosting a racist, segregated party, Wu told reporters this was an annual gathering of non-white elected officials that had been taking place for the past decade and would still be held despite becoming known to the public. Wu apologized for the staffer sending the invitation email to white people–but did not invite them to the party, saying a party where everyone was invited would be held at a later date.

Excerpt from Boston’s WCVB-TV report:

“I’ve been a part of a group that gathers, representing elected officials of color across all different levels of government in Massachusetts,” she said. “A group that has been in place for more than a decade, and the opportunity to create a space for people to celebrate and rotate who hosts.” The mayor apologized and said the sending of the party invitation to officials who did not fit the description was “an honest mistake.” “I think we’ve all been in a position at one point where an email went out, and there was a mistake in the recipient,” she said.

WCVB video: