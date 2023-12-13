Far-Left Boston Mayor Invites Only “Electeds of Color” to Holiday Party – Office Then Claims Email was ‘Mistakenly’ Sent to All

Far-left Boston Mayor Michelle Wu invited only “electeds of color” to a holiday party, according to an email sent by a staffer.

A Wu admin official then claimed the email was ‘mistakenly’ sent out to all Boston city councilors after backlash.

.@MayorWu, the Mayor of Boston invited only “electeds of color” to a Holiday Party. The email was mistakenly sent to all city councilmembers, including the white ones. One white councilmember called it “divisive.” The party is still scheduled to take place and only black… pic.twitter.com/1CJL8aKsQY — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 13, 2023

The Boston Herald reported:

A Wu administration official, on behalf of the mayor, mistakenly sent all Boston city councilors an email Tuesday inviting them to a holiday party that was meant exclusively for “electeds of color,” prompting an apology and mixed reactions. Denise DosSantos, the mayor’s director of City Council relations, told the body’s “honorable members” that, “on behalf of Mayor Michelle Wu,” she was cordially inviting each of them “and a guest to the Electeds of Color Holiday Party on Wednesday, Dec. 13 at 5:30 p.m. at the Parkman House, 33 Beacon St.” Approximately 15 minutes later, however, DosSantos sent out a follow-up email to city councilors, apologizing for the prior email, which was apparently only meant for those who were invited. The body includes seven white councilors and six of color. “I wanted to apologize for my previous email regarding a Holiday Party for tomorrow,” DosSantos, a Cape Verdean Black woman, wrote. “I did send that to everyone by accident, and I apologize if my email may have offended or came across as so. Sorry for any confusion this may have caused.”

This isn’t the first time woke Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has been accused of discrimination against white people.

At an event in 2022 Wu said, “This past winter was pretty intense, trial by snow, trial by firefighters union. I’m getting used to dealing with problems that are expensive, disruptive, and white – I’m talking about snowflakes, snowstorms, snowflakes!”

In a virtual signaling move in early February, Wu announced the creation of a ‘Reparations Task Force’ which will look into the issue of reparations for black residents.

In March owners of five restaurants in Boston allege they have been discriminated against by Wu because of their White, Italian heritage.