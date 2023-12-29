Psycho Maine Secretary of State Says No Ballots will be Printed Until Supreme Court Rules on Trump Eligibility – Suggests There Won’t be Enough Time to Put Him on Ballot (VIDEO)

Maine’s psychotic Democrat Secretary of State Shenna Bellows unilaterally barred Trump from the 2024 ballot because she decided the former president is an insurrectionist.

Bellows issued the order after the Colorado Supreme Court disqualified Trump from the 2024 ballot.

The legal theories are based on Section 3 of the US Constitution’s 14th Amendment which states public officials who have “engaged in insurrection or rebellion against” the US may be disqualified from public office.

Trump has not been charged with engaging in insurrection or rebellion against the United States.

Bellows appeared on Regime friendly outlets like MSNBC and CNN after she unilaterally barred Trump from the ballot.

Shenna Bellows told CNN that she suspended the effect of her decision to disqualify Trump from the ballot until the Supreme Court can act. She also suggested there may not be enough time to put Trump on the ballot.

“We’re looking at a very tight time frame,” Bellows said.

CNN host: We are waiting to see if the Supreme Court will, in fact, take up this Colorado case. I know you mentioned the Colorado case in your decision. When you look at where things stand, there is a question. Our own senior legal analyst bringing this up, he doesn’t believe that if the Supreme Court takes this up that they will in fact rule on what engaging in an insurrection means, whether there needs to be criminality with it, if they do not, are you concerned about the fallout?

Shenna Bellows: I will always implement what the court decides, and this type of proceeding is not unusual. As part of my duties in Maine, under Maine election law in 2022, for example, I held a similar hearing on the qualifications of a district attorney candidate, found him unqualified. That was appealed. The court upheld my ruling. I mentioned Mr. Chris Christie just last week, a superior court finding that I had made the right decision in barring him from the ballot under main law. But I will always uphold what the court does, and it’s part of the job of being secretary of state. Should the US Supreme Court rule that Mr. Trump be on the ballot, I will in fact place him on the ballot. It’s part of why I suspended the effect of my decision until the courts can act. So no ballots are being printed until that Superior Court decision or Supreme Court decision might come down. Although we’re looking at a very tight time frame.

