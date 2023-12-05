Proud Boy and USAF Vet AJ Fischer – In the Fight of His Life with Ground Breaking Case for All J6ers

Guest post by Jenn Baker

USAF veteran, new father, and January 6 protester AJ Fischer went to Washington, DC, to protect innocent Trump supporters from being attacked by violent Antifa/BLM thugs.

And on that day, he and the others who came to protest peacefully were attacked. But it wasn’t Antifa; it was Capital Hill police officers, and the videos of their violent behavior are finally coming out.

Capitol Police fired flash grenades and rubber bullets at peaceful protesters, including women, children, and seniors in the crowd. The Trump supporters had nowhere to move to, and many had NO IDEA what was about to hit them!

We also learned from Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA) that “at least 200” FBI agents dressed as Trump supporters were in the crowd on January 6, 2021.

It was a government operation.

Continuing his mission to protect his fellow Americans, AJ created the website InvestigateJ6 to uncover the true story of January 6th. The site brings together a coalition of forensic video investigators, attorneys, journalists, and intelligence analysts to comb through J6 videos and documents to uncover critical evidence for J6 political prisoners.

Even as he battles for his own freedom, AJ works tirelessly for his fellow Americans.

The footage shared at InvestigateJ6 reveals that DC police continued their fire on the protesters with rubber bullets, explosive munitions, and gas canisters. The Trump crowd that gathered on the west side of the US Capitol had no idea they were going to be fired on.

Four Trump supporters were killed that day, including Benjamin Phillips and Kevin Greeson, who were killed when police started firing munitions on the crowd.

When he went to DC on January 6, 2021, AJ was a recent college graduate, an Air Force Veteran, a Proud Boy, and a Patriot. He had been to DC in December of 2020 and saw the violence directed toward Trump supporters by the Antifa/BLM thugs. He went on January 6, as did other Proud Boys, to protect innocent Trump supporters from these leftist aggressors.

Fischer, who is now also a new father, was arrested the day before his birthday on January 13, 2022. He spent 51 days in jail and is now out and preparing for trial. His co-defendant is his stepfather, Brian Boele, a 9/11 Firefighter and a true Patriot.

Fischer is yet another Proud Boy who is being condemned by our corrupt DOJ as they fight to pin inflammatory and false charges on him. They have charged him with assault on federal officers but are hiding the fact that Fischer was shot in the face with an illegal munition in the first minutes of the Capitol protest.

Before being shot, and over the next hour in multiple locations on the West Plaza, Fischer was rescuing and rendering aid to injured patriots. Five of his fellow Proud Boys were unable to beat the egregious and false charges brought on by the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Matthew Graves, and the DOJ.

Graves is so hellbent on getting his convictions that he will continue to frame innocent Americans and spew the false narrative that J6 protestors were the aggressors.

The Gateway Pundit reported on the eight-week-old infant placed on a secretive terrorist watchlist known as Quiet Skies. That story is about Fischer and his then eight-week-old son.

Although his fiancée did not attend January 6, both had been flagged on a previous trip. They were advised to buy their tickets separately the next time they traveled to avoid the Quad S designation on her ticket.

When planning a trip out of town for a wedding, they took that advice and bought their tickets separately, even going so far as to purchase them on different days.

Yet they both still received the Quad S on their tickets. Bizarrely, their eight-week-old son’s ticket also received the same designation on his ticket. They were unable to check in for their flight, they were subjected to multiple invasive full-body pat-downs of their bodies, their luggage was pulled apart and searched for over an hour, and they weren’t allowed to change the baby’s diaper during this clear abuse of power which resulted in missing their flight.

Forced to buy new tickets to reach their destination, they had to go through the humiliating and degrading process all over again. This is another example of the government overreach that has been forced upon the American people hiding under the name of “The Patriot Act.

AJ is a Patriot who served his country for four years. He worked hard to get his Bachelor’s in Advertising just three weeks before January 6th. He was a C-17 Loadmaster Journeyman in the USAF, and this article would be pages long if it were to list all of Fischer’s accomplishments, duties, and missions he performed while serving his country.

You can read about his military career at SaveAJ.com. The Department of Justice wants the American people to think Fischer is not a patriot, that he’s an “insurrectionist.”

They don’t want you to know that Fischer spent his time on January 6th in service to others. He showed compassion and solidarity, protecting his fellow citizens when they needed him. They want you to overlook the fact that he served four years in our military for us, We the People.

It’s becoming increasingly clear that people are starting to see through the convoluted lies that became the narrative of the left and the sham that was the January 6th Committee. More and more footage is coming out daily.

At InvestigateJ6.org you can view a timeline of the day and his findings, which prove beyond a doubt that January 6th was an illegal police riot. Some of the footage has been shared on social media courtesy of AJ and J6 investigators and advocates like StopHate.com, CondemnedUsa.com, Eric Clark (pro se J6 defendant), and Tommy Tatum for almost three years now.

These social media posts seemed to flutter through the echo chamber of the J6 community; however, since Speaker Johnson has ordered the release of the 44,000+ hours, more everyday Americans are starting to take notice.

As Fischer approaches trial, the American people will see a ground-breaking case that could blow the lid off this corrupt and disgusting mess of a justice system. If Fischer and his attorney succeed in their arguments, there may be a significant turnaround in his and other J6 cases. It could help them all.

DC has a nearly perfect conviction rate when it comes to J6 defendants. The Jury is tainted by leftists, activists, and “victims” of J6. They are also starting to recycle jurors through the jury pool. So far, not one judge in any J6 case has done the honorable thing and ruled for a change of venue to an impartial location.

AJ’s case will shed light on the severe injustice that has occurred for almost three years. CondemnedUSA.com is helping Fischer and his attorney in this mammoth fight for freedom, freedom for not only AJ but freedom for all J6ers and all Americans.

The Proud Boys, Oath Keepers, over 220 incarcerated, and all who stood up for our Republic on January 6th are heroes.

Please help AJ and his family in the fight for his freedom and yours.

