Pro-Hamas Graffiti and Red Paint Splashed on Lincoln Memorial Plaza in DC

The plaza in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. was damaged by spray-painted pro-Hamas slogans and copious amounts of red paint poured on the stairs and plaza overnight/early Wednesday morning. Park Service workers were seen using shovels to scoop the red paint off the steps as well as using power-washers to clean the damage on Wednesday. The Memorial itself was not damaged and was open to visitors.

Last month pro-Hamas protesters smeared the entrance to the White House with ‘blood’ red paint hand prints.

Photos and videos posted by local reporters show slogans such as “Free Gaza” :

Report by WTTG-TV reporter Bob Barnard:

Video of the damage posted by Barnard:

Steps leading to the Lincoln Memorial have been defaced with red paint. @NationalMallNPS crews are cleaning it up. No word on who did this but that person/persons have left the area. Updates as we get them. @fox5dc pic.twitter.com/bpAtZwbiBz — Bob Barnard (@barnardfox5dc) December 20, 2023

Lincoln Memorial steps vandalized with ‘Free Gaza’ graffiti, red painthttps://t.co/d2Rptg6TZD — Jim Lokay (@LokayFOX5) December 20, 2023

WTOP-FM reporter Kate Ryan posted photos and videos:

Wednesday morning the area between the Reflecting Pool and the Lincoln Memorial was painted with graffiti including messages of “Free Gaza”. Crews were at work to remove the paint almost immediately. US Park officials say multiple treatments may be needed. pic.twitter.com/64uM0aSuxR — Kate Ryan (@KateRyanWTOP) December 20, 2023

Crews were scrubbing and power washing the steps and area between the Lincoln Memorial and the Reflecting pool after graffiti with messages including “Free Gaza” appeared on the steps and walkway. The Memorial itself was not affected. pic.twitter.com/6F73EGfK18 — Kate Ryan (@KateRyanWTOP) December 20, 2023

High pressure washers were among the tools used by US Parks conservators to scrub graffiti from the area in front of the Lincoln Memorial Wednesday morning. US Park Police ask anyone with info to contact the tipline: 202-379-4877 [email protected]. pic.twitter.com/9zDMuTNZMw — Kate Ryan (@KateRyanWTOP) December 20, 2023

Visitors were still able to enter the area right in front of the Daniel Chester French statue of President Abraham Lincoln at the Lincoln Memorial as crews worked to remove graffiti from the steps and walkway between the Memorial and the Reflecting Pool. pic.twitter.com/0XxaqKuEyr — Kate Ryan (@KateRyanWTOP) December 20, 2023

So much paint and graffiti was spread on the plaza, supposedly under the watchful eye of the federal government, it reminded this writer of a scene from Monty Python’s Life of Brian.