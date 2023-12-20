Pro-Hamas Graffiti and Red Paint Splashed on Lincoln Memorial Plaza in DC

The plaza in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. was damaged by spray-painted pro-Hamas slogans and copious amounts of red paint poured on the stairs and plaza overnight/early Wednesday morning. Park Service workers were seen using shovels to scoop the red paint off the steps as well as using power-washers to clean the damage on Wednesday. The Memorial itself was not damaged and was open to visitors.

Last month pro-Hamas protesters smeared the entrance to the White House with ‘blood’ red paint hand prints.

Photos and videos posted by local reporters show slogans such as “Free Gaza” :

Report by WTTG-TV reporter Bob Barnard:

Video of the damage posted by Barnard:

WTOP-FM reporter Kate Ryan posted photos and videos:

So much paint and graffiti was spread on the plaza, supposedly under the watchful eye of the federal government, it reminded this writer of a scene from Monty Python’s Life of Brian.

