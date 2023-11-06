White House Entrance Still Smeared With ‘Blood’ Red Paint Two Days After Pro-Hamas Riot

Two days after a mob of pro-Hamas rioters tried to storm the White House, the blood-red paint they smeared on the entrance gates to accuse Biden of “genocide” for supporting Israel’s defensive attack on Hamas-controlled Gaza is still there, according to photos and videos posted by reporters Monday morning. Statues in Lafayette Square directly across from the White House are also still covered in pro-Hamas graffiti. The damage is similar to what the BLM rioters did when they tried to storm the White House in late May, early June 2020 after the death of George Floyd while he was being detained by police.

Screen images via Griff Jenkins, X Twitter, November 6, 2023.

ABC News reporter Mary Bruce posted photos of the entrances, calling the genocidal, anti-Semitic riot “passionate protests”, “The White House gates this morning after passionate protests over the weekend.”

The White House gates this morning after passionate protests over the weekend. pic.twitter.com/gVENEMZO5Q — Mary Bruce (@marykbruce) November 6, 2023

No effort has been made as of Monday morning to remove or at least cover the desecration of the White House. Is the Biden administration sending a signal of sympathy to Hamas supporters in the Democratic Party (and around the world)? Radical leftist Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland has authority over the maintenance and protection of the White House grounds and Lafayette Park.

UPDATE: Newsmax reporter James Rosen reports work has started to clean the entrance:

BREAKING: Workers from ⁦@NatlParkServGPS⁩ used pressure washers this morning to try to remove the “blood” and graffiti with which protesters vandalized pillars at the @WhiteHouse Northwest Gate, and the ⁦@SecretService⁩ guard post, on Saturday. No arrests were made. pic.twitter.com/7RBbI0tTM4 — James Rosen (@JamesRosenTV) November 6, 2023

On Sunday, video was posted by Armstrong Williams of an outraged American citizen in Lafayette Square showing a Palestinian flag still hung on a statue in the park. The Biden administration allowed the Palestinian flag to desecrate the statue overnight Saturday and well into Sunday.

UNBELIEVABLE! On the grounds of the White House Lafayette Park.

No different than Jan 6.

Why would Law Enforcement allow this ? Why were these monuments not fenced before the protest? pic.twitter.com/OztGQuDgOg — Armstrong Williams 🇺🇸 (@Arightside) November 5, 2023

Photos from the riot aftermath on Sunday by freelancer Andrew Leyden:

A few morning after photos around the White House following the #Gaza protests. pic.twitter.com/cL2ipLraJg — Andrew Leyden (@PenguinSix) November 5, 2023

Photos and videos from the White House Monday morning:

Fox News reporter Griff Jenkins:

NEW VIDEO: Red paint handprints outside the WH gates from Saturday’s pro-Palestinian protest in DC remain this morning @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/MQQwxvOR40 — Griff Jenkins (@GriffJenkins) November 6, 2023

Bloomberg reporter Annmarie Horden:

The White House this morning pic.twitter.com/2CixEDrKcj — annmarie hordern (@annmarie) November 6, 2023

Fox Business reporter Edward Lawrence shows pro-Hamas stickers also remain:

Pro-Palestinian protestors posted stickers on the White House fence also pairing it red. This happened Saturday and it’s still on the White House fence Monday morning. #Protest #WhiteHouse #DC pic.twitter.com/di3pjuabLb — Edward Lawrence (@EdwardLawrence) November 6, 2023

Benny Johnson:

🚨🚨🚨AFTERMATH of the Pro-Palestine Democrat Activist Hamasurrection at The White House this weekend pic.twitter.com/P3UTTmy9Yp — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 6, 2023

🚨🚨🚨AFTERMATH: The site where Pro-Palestine Democrat Activists vandalized The White House gates and scaled the fence carrying a hostile nations foreign flag. pic.twitter.com/nKWYjuD2pe — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 6, 2023

🚨🚨🚨AFTERMATH: The site where Pro-Palestine Democrat Activists vandalized statues in Lafayette Park in front of The White House pic.twitter.com/1B6b988g3Z — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 6, 2023

Video from Saturday’s riot at the White House shows pro-Hamas demonstrators trying to force open the Northwest White House gate where the press and VIPs enter:

🚨#BREAKING: Pro-Palestinian protesters are now climbing up the on the White house fence as they throw objects at the Secret Service⁰⁰📌#Washington | #DC ⁰⁰Currently, thousands of Pro-Palestine supporters have gathered at the White House after today's large march against US… pic.twitter.com/dnvjr6bjXz — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) November 5, 2023

New York Post reporter Steven Nelson covered the riot:

Outside White House: 'takbir! allahu akbar!' I've heard this at multiple points along fence #March4Palestine pic.twitter.com/K4oxXcbQSV — Steven Nelson (@stevennelson10) November 4, 2023

Journalist and activist Asra Nomani reported on the true nature of the riot:

“Be really clear this is NOT a spontaneous protest — this is an organized campaign of the hundreds of organizations in the Woke Army. They include: @AMPalestine @CAIRNational @codepink @MPower_Change @Dreamdefenders @DemSocialists @pslnational @omarsuleiman504 @NihadAwad @NationalSJP, or Students for Justice in Palestine, which hosts pro- Hamas rallies from @columbia to @harvard and @tulane — 100s with combined budgets of at least $500 million in annual revenues, based on my calculations. They came with expensive banners and megaphones, sound systems and at least five giant TV screens for the crowd to watch the rally. I’ve been reporting in DC since I was 18 — it’s been 40 years. I’ve never seen a protest at the White House allowed to fly flags over the White House lawn or allowed to throw water bottle projectiles over the fence..”

“…They went with red paint to ruin the pillars to the White House security gate to symbolize “blood” on the hands of Biden, signs and water bottles they trashed on the White House lawns, stickers they put on the metal fence “F*ck Fascists Nazi Netanyahu + Genocide Joe”— all for taxpayers to clean up.”

I wear a uniform covering these anti-Jew, anti-Israel protests: my newspaper print jacket over my @IDF hoodie purchased in the West Bank at a Palestinian second-hand store, my book, #WokeArmy—and my war paint: black eyeliner to protect me from the evil eye. The Woke Army? They… pic.twitter.com/j1ylSiKffl — Asra Nomani (@AsraNomani) November 5, 2023

“Translating Anti-Jew, Anti-Israel Agit Prop…1. La Ilaha Illallah — “There is is one Allah.”…2. Wa Shahid Habib Allah — “And the Martyr is Beloved by God.”…3. Takbir…Allahu Akbar…4. Min il-maya lal maya, Falasteen ARABIYE — “From the river to the sea, Palestine is Arab.”

Translating Anti-Jew, Anti-Israel Agit Prop Want to understand how the "pro-Palestinian" rallies are the street agitation propaganda of the anti-Jew, anti-Israel machine that is the Woke Army? Hear it in their own words. Since I returned home from the anti-Israel protest in DC… pic.twitter.com/eZvy14gV1z — Asra Nomani (@AsraNomani) November 5, 2023

The Biden administration allowed this communist backed, pro-Hamas riot at the White House. There was no police presence between the rioters and the fence as during the George Floyd riots on 2020. A Palestinian flag was allowed to fly high over Lafayette Square and the White House entrance is still smeared with blood red paint as of Monday morning.