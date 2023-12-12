Poll: Olaf Scholz Is the Most Unpopular German Chancellor in the 21st Century – Voters Show Support for Cuts on Ukraine Aid and Climate Alarmist Projects

Tough break, Olaf – you are the century’s worst.

All over Europe, Globalist leaders of all stripes are down on the polls due to the same explosive mix of unchecked mass migration and economic woes related both to the massive Ukraine aid and also to the oppressive environmental policies.

But few heads of state are in such a dire situation as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. The heir to über-globalist Angela Merkel has hit a historic record low in new polling just released.

Just 17 percent are satisfied with the current government, and as for Scholz himself, he commands only 20% approval.

That is the absolute lowest approval rating of a German chancellor since the polling was started in 1997.

Deutsche Welle reported:

“It’s an awkward time for the Social Democrat Party to celebrate itself. The center-left SPD gathers this weekend for its national party conference, in Berlin, on the heels of yet another major poll showing how unloved they are.

If general elections were held now, the party of Chancellor Olaf Scholz would only receive 14% of the vote. That is another 2% lower than last month’s figure and the lowest since June 2021, according to DeutschlandTrend, a monthly tracking of political sentiment among the German electorate.

The Greens, who support the SPD in a coalition, land slightly ahead at 15%. The government’s third party, the business-first Free Democrats (FDP), would fall under the 5% threshold required to sit in parliament. That is also true of the socialist Left Party, which recently fractured into two groups.”

The economic mess adds the fallout of the COVID-19 lockdowns to the brutal additional energy costs caused by sanctions on cheap Russian gas.

To top it off, Germany’s constitutional court decided that the government’s budget plans were illegal.

Scholz wanted to use more than 60 billion euros ($64.7 billion) in unused pandemic credit, for his climate alarmist projects.

“Polling suggests that two-thirds of voters appear comfortable with sacrificing low-income benefits, in a scheme known as ‘citizens’ money’. More than half would claw back savings in military aid to Ukraine. There is also a plurality of respondents, 41%, who would cut support for making the economy more climate-friendly.

The drop in support for climate action comes against the backdrop of the COP28 gathering in Dubai. A solid majority, 62%, expressed the view that Germany has done plenty to combat climate change and that other countries need to step up.”

