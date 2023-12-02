German Chancellor Scholz and His Globalist Coalition Are Under Fire for Budget Shenanigans and Unchecked Mass Migration

The ruling Globalist liberal coalition in Germany is under intense pressure, and its popularity is in the gutter.

The economic crisis that is affecting the whole of Europe is compounded by Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s warped spending priorities, and the unchecked, illegal mass migration which is also pushing German society to the brink.

As the German government struggles to find a way out of a billion-euro budget crisis, it also tries to preserve its climate alarmist ‘vision for environmental and industrial transformation’.

Read: German Priorities: Berlin Imposes a Spending Freeze Over Budget Crisis – AND ON THE SAME DAY, Releases a New 1.4B Military Aid Package to Ukraine

A recent ruling by the country’s Constitutional Court declared that the government’s 2024 proposed budget breaks fiscal rules enshrined in the constitution.

There is now a real risk that the coalition Scholz will get toppled over the economic chaos.

The Guardian reported:

“On its cover, the news magazine Der Spiegel accused Scholz, whose popularity ratings have plunged, of being a ‘know-it-all’ who was in the process of ‘leading the country into financial chaos’.

At the heart of the government’s quandary is the constitutional court’s decision to prevent its plans to divert €60bn of borrowing leftover from its pandemic emergency fund into a climate and transformation fund (KTF), to fuel Germany’s green revolution and modernize its industry.

The debt brake rule enshrined into its constitution in 2009 to bring stability and strengthen confidence in public finances during the global financial crisis was hailed as a victory for economic prudence at the time, rarely practiced elsewhere. Now economists and policy-makers are referring to it as a veritable straitjacket, which Germany has managed to put on itself.”

With the 2024 budget indefinitely suspended, all future financial support for Ukraine, or the EU budget and other ‘key areas of spending’ are all facing an uncertain future.

“In the Bundestag on Friday, MPs scrambled to achieve a short-term solution to the crisis in an attempt to plug the €60bn shortfall, in the form of a supplementary budget for the current year. The German finance minister, Christian Lindner, said ‘intensive conversations’ had been taking place in an attempt to salvage the three-way coalition’s goals – from decarbonization to prosperity for all – but warned that ‘none of this will be comfortable’.”

Lindner will pronounce 2023 as yet another ‘year of emergency’ and suspend Germany’s ‘debt brake’ – for the fourth year in a row.

While the fiscal issues at play may seem technical and deeply convoluted to the average German, the collective panic and shock has left many fearing austerity measures and the loss of German prosperity.

“Calls in particular from Scholz’s SPD, and one of its coalition partners, the Greens, for a reform to the debt brake – which limits the government’s structural deficit to 0.35% of GDP – are getting ever louder. But Lindner, from the third coalition partner, the pro-business FDP, so fiscally hawkish he is nicknamed the Sparfuchs – the saving fox, or skimper – is strongly against doing so. So too are the opposition Christian Democrats, who brought the rule in in the first place when they were in coalition with the SPD.”

Germany has had a ‘fetish-like attachment to maintaining balanced budgets’, trying but failing to implement it or impose it on the Eurozone partners.

Two-thirds of Germans are in favour of the ‘debt brake’, and it will take some convincing that it needs to be meddled with.

Read: Spending Spree: German Coalition Led by Scholz Proposes New Budget Suspending ‘Debt Brake’ AGAIN

Meanwhile, mass Migration has become a major political issue for Scholz and his coalition government, as they vow to take a harder line against the surging number of migrants arriving.

Deutsche Welle reported:

“German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser on Thursday outlined her deportation legislation for failed asylum seekers, saying it was a necessary part of addressing concerns about immigration.”

Faeser addressed lawmakers in the Bundestag, saying the legislation was key to a social acceptance of migration.

“‘Anyone who has no right to stay must leave Germany again’, she said. ‘We must be able to enforce this principle; otherwise we will harm our community’.

[…] ‘In order for us to be this country, we also need clear rules and laws. This means that those who do not have the right to remain must leave the country again — quickly and reliably’.”

Proposed changes include expanded police powers.

“Migrants determined to have criminal connections will also be subject to swifter deportation, regardless of whether they have committed crimes in Germany.”

The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) has taken a hard view of the draft.

“‘The law only brings tiny micro changes’, said AfD parliamentary secretary Bernd Baumann. He called the additional deportations per year a ‘not even homeopathic’ dose.”

Read more: