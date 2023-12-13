Political Prisoner Podcast: Silk Discusses the Miscarriage of Justice That Encompasses the J6 Patriot Community

MAGA firebrand Silk, from the Diamond & Silk show, joins the latest episode of Jake Lang’s Political Prisoner Podcast to discuss the miscarriage of justice that encompasses the January 6 patriot community.

Over 1200+ arrests later and the DOJ is still pursuing Americans with an unholy obsession.

Silk lost her closest friend and beloved sister, Diamond, in January, and she shares her love by honoring her sister’s memory.

The Gateway Pundit extends our love and support to Silk, and we cherish Diamond’s memory alongside her.

Silk shares her disbelief that while illegal aliens pour across the border without repercussion – political prisoners and American citizens are suffering in prison.

Silk: It’s really infuriating to know that American citizens sit in jail and rot. All right? Their livelihood is gone. Okay? Their family, everything has been basically dismantled, okay? But, we have illegal aliens that’s crossing our borders, trespassing in America illegally, and they’re being given food, shelter, jobs, legal status, iPhones, IDs, flights to wherever they want to go to….bus rides to wherever they want to go to trespass in our country illegally. When you got patriotic American citizens who went to the Capital to exercise their First Amendment right, and then to say, ’ Well, we’re going to lock you up because you trespass.’ People that (weren’t) even at the Capital are also locked up. That’s a doggone disgrace. And then to deem these individuals as terrorists…they hadn’t harmed nobody. They didn’t hurt nobody…if anything, they walked through the door that was open from the inside…

The interview concludes with an opportunity to celebrate their faith in God with a special prayer from Silk for J6ers and their families suffering at the hands of Biden’s Regime.

For additional episodes, visit The Political Prisoner Podcast.

You can support January 6 prisoners this Christmas by becoming a monthly commissary sponsor at SponsorJ6.com.

Listen below: