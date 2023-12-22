Online Video Platform Rumble Leaves Brazil, Rather Than Obey Judicial Order To Censor Conservative Voices

The heavily contested – and likely illegal – election of socialist Lula da Silva as Brazilian President was not the only bad news to haunt the democracy of South America’s largest country.

Ever since Joe Biden was ‘elected’ in the US and sent CIA director William Burns to Brasilia as his first official envoy, things became crazy in the Brazilian Judiciary.

The Globalists, out-of-control Brazilian Supreme Court Justices, in particular, have taken a myriad of decisions that are patently absurd and detrimental to our society.

Many content producers were outright censored, and the pressure on platforms to comply with tyranny has been relentless.

Back in January, the online video platform, web hosting and cloud services business Rumble, based in Ontario, Canada, disobeyed a judicial order to block the conservative streamer Monark, and in June the platform appealed in Brazilian justice against this order. Now, Rumble finally has had enough, and decided to ‘leave’ Brazil, blocking access to the platform, rather than comply with the tyrannical orders.

I will not be bullied by foreign government demands to censor Rumble creators. My statement on turning off Brazil. pic.twitter.com/gyxGllrFuL — Chris Pavlovski (@chrispavlovski) December 22, 2023

Chris Pavlovski wrote on X:

“Recently, the Brazilian courts demanded that we remove certain creators from Rumble. As part of our mission to restore a free and open Internet, we have committed not to move the goalposts on our content policies. Users with unpopular views are free to access our platform on the same terms as our millions of other users. Accordingly, we have decided to disable access to Rumble for users in Brazil while we challenge the legality of the Brazilian courts’ demands.

We are disappointed by the court decisions that have caused the Brazilian people to lose the ability to view a wide range of Rumble content. This action will not have a material effect on our business, but we hope the Brazilian courts reconsider their decisions so we can restore service soon.”

American Journalist Glen Greenwald, whose late husband was a Brazilian senator, weighed in on the case.

“Brazil and its Supreme Court are so consumed with censoring political speech — they are constantly ordering platforms to ban voices which dissent — that Rumble made the choice to shut off Brazil (as it did with France) rather than comply with tyrannical orders.”

Rumble says it hopes the Brazilian Judiciary will overturn its decisions and the platform will again be accessible from the country.

Read more: