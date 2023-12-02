North Carolina Family Sues American Airlines — Claims Flight Attendant Taped iPhone to Toilet to Record Teenage Daughter

A North Carolina family has filed a lawsuit against American Airlines, alleging that a flight attendant taped an iPhone to a toilet seat to record their teenage daughter.

The incident took place on a Charlotte-to-Boston American Airlines flight in September.

The 14-year-old girl was reportedly waiting in line to use the onboard restroom in economy when the flight attendant approached her and said she could use a first-class cabin toilet instead.

He went in first, claiming he needed to wash his hands. He also claimed that the toilet said it was broken, but to ignore it.

“We’re going to get it fixed when we get back to Charlotte,” the attendant told the girl.

The girl used the bathroom and then noticed an iPhone taped to the lid under a sticker saying the seat was broken. She only saw it because the flash was glowing.

In the lawsuit, the girl and her parents allege that American Airlines “knew or should have known the flight attendant was a danger.” It also alleges that other crew members refusing to confiscate the phone allowed him to destroy evidence, according to a report from the Associated Press.

“Lawyers for the family suggested that the flight attendant removed the phone and erased images of the girl before letting her father see his iPhone photos,” the report says. “The family said an FBI agent later told the girl’s mother they did not arrest the man because they did not find any incriminating images on his phone.”

American told the Associated Press that the flight attendant was “withheld from service” immediately after the alleged incident and has not worked since.

“We take this matter very seriously and have been fully cooperating with law enforcement in their investigation, as safety and security are our highest priorities,” American said in a statement.

The family still does not know the name of the employee. The girl is now in therapy for trauma, according to the report.