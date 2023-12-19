New York One Step Closer to Giving Reparations to Black Descendants of Slaves

New York state is one step closer to giving reparations to descendants of slaves.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul (D) on Tuesday signed a bill that gives a commission power to consider giving reparations to blacks.

The Democrats are demanding hundreds of thousands of dollars in reparations per black person.

Excerpt from The New York Times:

New York will undertake an ambitious effort to address the state’s history of slavery and racism, establishing the United States’ second statewide task force to examine whether reparations can be made to confront the legacy of racial injustice. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday signed a bill that empowers a commission to study not only the history of slavery, which was outlawed in New York in 1827, but also its subsequent effects on housing discrimination, biased policing, income inequality and mass incarceration of African Americans. It is far too early to tell what type of restitution, cash or otherwise, the commission in New York will recommend for descendants of enslaved people, or even if it will make such a recommendation. But in California, a multibillion-dollar price tag has already threatened to stymie the reparations project, highlighting the distance between the state’s goals and its fiscal reality.

During a press conference on Tuesday Hochul boasted about the prospect of paying black people reparations even though they were never slaves.

“I know the word ‘reparations’ brings up a lot of conflicting ideas for people,” Hochul said on Tuesday. “A lot of people instinctively dig in when they hear it, without really thinking about what it means or why we need to talk about it.”

“Today, I challenge all New Yorkers, to be the patriots and rebuke — and not excuse — our role in benefiting from the institution of slavery,” she said.

“We’re the ones who fought against slavery!” Hochul absurdly claimed.

WATCH:

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a bill to form a commission to study what slavery reparations would look like in the state. pic.twitter.com/yFujCHzSfJ — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) December 19, 2023

New York is the second state after California to consider reparations for blacks who are descendants of slaves.

California Democrats are calling for $800 billion in reparations when California was never even a slave state.