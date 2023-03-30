ABSURD: Activists Tell California Reparations Committee That $5 Million Per Person isn’t Enough

Activists are now telling the California reparations committee that the unbelievable sum of $5 million per person is not enough.

This entire affair is ridiculous. Slavery never existed in San Francisco or even the state of California.

And yet the suggested amount for reparations just keeps going up. Even at $5 million per person, it would cost residents of San Francisco approximately $600,000 for each resident of the city.

FOX News reports:

‘$5 million is too little:’ Activists tell California reparations committee to aim higher Activists on Wednesday demanded that the state of California pay millions of dollars to each Black resident in reparations as a way to make amends for slavery and subsequent discrimination, dismissing the idea of payments of $5 million per person as “nothing” and “too little.” The demands were made at an in-person meeting of the California Reparations Task Force, which was created by state legislation signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom in 2020. The committee was hearing comments from the public as it considers final recommendations to submit to the California Legislature, which will then decide whether to implement the measures and send them to Newsom’s desk to be signed into law. The task force is considering a proposal to give just under $360,000 per person to approximately 1.8 million Black Californians who had an ancestor enslaved in the U.S., putting the total cost of the program at about $640 billion. Meanwhile, the city of San Francisco is weighing its own reparations proposals at the local level. Earlier this month, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors expressed “unanimous” support for a draft plan of more than 100 reparations recommendations for the city, including a proposal to dole out $5 million each to qualifying Black residents. The proposal would cost non-Black families in the city at least $600,000, according to Stanford University’s Hoover Institution.

The whole thing is absurd.

NEW – Reparations for Black Californians could top $800 billion, 2.5 times the state’s annual budget — NBC — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) March 29, 2023

How is California even going to afford this?