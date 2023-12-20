New York Lawmakers Introduce Legislation That Would Force Chick-fil-A to Stay Open on Sundays

New York state lawmakers have introduced legislation that would require businesses along the New York State Thruway to stay open every day, including Sundays.

The New York State Assembly’s Rest Stop Restaurant Act would apply to Chick-fil-A, which is famously closed on Sundays.

The bill claims that being closed on Sundays is a “disservice and unnecessary inconvenience to travelers.”

“While there is nothing objectionable about a fast food restaurant closing on a particular day of the week, service areas dedicated to travelers is an inappropriate location for such a restaurant,” the bill states, in part. “Publicly owned service areas should use their space to maximally benefit the public. Allowing for retail space to go unused one seventh of the week or more is a disservice and unnecessary inconvenience to travelers who rely on these service areas.”

There are no religious exemptions, just one for “temporary concessions such as farmers markets or local vendors.”

One of the bill’s sponsors, Assemblyman Tony Simone, told ABC News Albany affiliate WTEN, “You know, we get hungry when we’re traveling. We may not like our brother-in-law or sister-in-law’s cooking and wanna get a snack on Christmas Eve.”

“To find one of the restaurants closed on the thruway is just not in the public good,” Simone continued.

Chick-fil-A has already signed a 33-year contract with the Thruway.

Simone added that “the Thruways are meant to serve New York travelers first,” and that it’s “ridiculous” that a food provider would be “able to close on Sunday – one of the busiest travel days of the week.”

Chick-fil-A has not commented on the legislation.

The restaurant chain has long been targeted by liberals for their support of conservative organizations and the founder’s religious beliefs.

