On Sunday, Conor McGregor, a former UFC champion and one of Ireland’s most prominent celebrities, stirred speculation with a cryptic message on social media.

In a tweet, the message read, “Ireland, Your President,” accompanied by a shamrock emoji, symbolizing Irish heritage and culture, and a heart emoji.

The tweet also included a photo of McGregor standing confidently while donning a stylish, off-white suit paired with a crisp white shirt and a vibrant green tie.

McGregor did not follow up with any further explanation, leaving fans and political commentators parsing his words for any hidden intention.

The two-time UFC world champion has shown interest in significant social issues in Ireland following a stabbing incident in Ireland involving a migrant. However, he has never openly stated an intention to pursue a political office.

McGregor is being investigated for posts on his social media account, which are connected to a sequence of violent incidents in Dublin involving immigrant perpetrators. This investigation is part of a broader inquiry into the proliferation of online hate speech by the fascist government.

McGregor condemned the riots but also acknowledged the rioters’ concerns.

Conor McGregor wrote on X last month, “Ireland, we are at war.”

“Last nights scenes achieved nothing toward fixing the issues we face. I do understand frustrations however, and I do understand a move must be made to ensure the change we need is ushered in. And fast!” he wrote.

“I am in the process of arranging. Believe me I am way more tactical and I have backing,” he added.

The final statement certainly caught attention, sparking curiosity about whether McGregor might consider following the footsteps of figures like Milei and former U.S. President Donald Trump, transitioning from a celebrity outsider to a populist leader.

“This,” according to McGregor, “is NOT Ireland’s future!”

“If they do not act soon with their plan of action to ensure Ireland’s safety, I will,” he added.

The upcoming Irish presidential election is scheduled for 2025.

Should the present regime not change its course and not prioritize the Irish people, McGregor might become the leading figure for the “Ireland First” movement.