Minnesota Elementary Students Exposed to Porn and Violent Threats During Zoom Call at School

Students at Oak Point Elementary in Minnesota were exposed to porn and violent threats after two unknown individuals made their way into a school Zoom call.

The incident took place during an assembly on Tuesday.

Students were meant to be watching a Blue Ribbon flag-raising ceremony when a pornographic image was shared on the screen.

According to a report from Eden Prairie Local News, “One user said explicitly sexual things, and then posted pornographic images in the chat. Another posted a bomb and shooting threat. One of these users also verbally issued a bomb threat to Oak Point school.”

“This content was seen and heard by viewers, including staff and some young students who were watching the ceremony on Zoom in their classrooms,” the report continued. “In response, teachers reportedly muted the Zoom, blocked the screen, or turned off the call once they realized what was happening, but not before some students saw explicit images and heard explicit language.”

The intruders used an automated voice to “say concerning things, including a threat of violence at school,” according to a letter that was sent to parents, which Fox News obtained.

“As soon as we became aware of this content, we ended the call immediately,” Oak Point Principal Dr. Chris Rogers wrote in the letter. “Our teachers had this Zoom call playing in their classrooms, so students could see the flag raised, and though some teachers had their volume off, some of our students may have heard what was said.”

It is unclear how the intruders obtained the Zoom link, but it was not password protected.

“We know hearing a message like this can be scary for children, and you may wish to have a conversation with your child if they were concerned by what they heard or saw,” Rogers continued. “Moving forward, we will take extra steps to ensure that virtual events do not allow external actors to enter.”

The email continued, “As always, we are grateful for our strong relationship with the Eden Prairie Police Department, who we alerted as soon as this incident took place. As of this evening, the police department has deemed this to be a non-credible threat, though they continue to investigate the source. As always, we will have a juvenile liaison officer presence in and around our schools tomorrow and through the rest of the week.”

Law enforcement is investigating the incident, though it appears that the virtual intruders were not in Minnesota.