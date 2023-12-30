McDonald’s Malaysia Sues Pro-Palestinian Group BDS Over Calls To Boycott

by
QRS Media

 

McDonald’s Malaysia is suing a boycott movement for “false and defamatory statements,” which it says hurt its business, seeking damages of 6 million ringgit ($1.31 million).

While boycotting is an individual choice, it should be based on ‘true facts and not false allegations’, according to a spokesperson for the fast food chain. The Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) Malaysia company, which is the name of the group being sued for US$1.31 million, has denied its actions harmed the business.

Reuters reports

Malaysia, a majority-Muslim country, is a staunch supporter of the Palestinians, and some Western fast-food brands in the country, as in some other Muslim nations, have been targeted by boycott campaigns over Israel’s military offensive in Gaza.

Gerbang Alaf Restaurants Sdn Bhd (GAR), which is the licencee of McDonald’s (MCD.N) in Malaysia, is suing the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) Malaysia movement for a series of social media postings allegedly linking the fast-food franchise, among other companies, to Israel’s “genocidal war against Palestinians in Gaza”.

According to a writ of summons dated Dec. 19 sighted by Reuters, Gerbang Alaf Restaurants alleged that BDS Malaysia incited the public to boycott McDonald’s Malaysia, which led to a loss of profit and job cuts, among other damages, due to closures and shortened operating hours of its outlets.

McDonald’s Malaysia confirmed it filed the suit against BDS Malaysia to protect its “rights and interests”, it said in a statement on Friday.

In response, BDS Malaysia said it “categorically denies” defaming the fast-food company and would leave the matter to the court.

When social media heard about the famous franchise’s decision to take action, they wasted no time weighing in on the matter.

Reviews were mixed.  Some called for more boycotts, while others said the food enterprise should sue the U.S Government

BDS the pro-Palestine organization named in the lawsuit also took to their  X Account to announce they had been sued.

 

BDS is an international movement that the Gateway Pundit reported on when Democrats in the Arizona Legislature and the ACLU hosted the screening of an anti-Semitic film titled “Boycott” at the Arizona Capitol Museum in 2022. The film was used to promote the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) hate movement against United States ally, Israel.

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Sharika Soal
Sharika Soal is a former entertainment publicist and content creator most well known for her commentary on black culture. She has worked as a publicist for Interscope records, MTV and VH1. She later founded her own PR company called LadySoal PR.

You can email Sharika Soal here, and read more of Sharika Soal's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.