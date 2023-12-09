McCarthy Endorses Trump, Says He’s Willing to Serve in a Trump Cabinet

Retiring RINO Congressman Kevin McCarthy (CA), also known as Frank Luntz’s roommate, endorsed Trump for president and said he is willing to serve in a Trump cabinet.

McCarthy made the statement in a pre-recorded episode of “CBS News Sunday Morning” which will air this weekend.

Excerpt from AP:

Retiring Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy, the ousted former House speaker, said he is endorsing Donald Trump for president and would consider serving in his Cabinet if the GOP front-runner were to win back the White House. “I will support the president. I will support President Trump,” McCarthy said in excerpts of an interview to air this weekend on “CBS News Sunday Morning.” McCarthy has not disclosed his post-Congress plans, but asked if he would willing to serve in a Trump cabinet, he said, “In the right position, look, if, if I’m the best person for the job, yes.” “Look, I worked with President Trump on a lot of policies. I, we, worked together to win the majority,” he told CBS’ Robert Costa in the interview, his first to air on TV since announcing he will leave Congress. “But we also have a relationship where we’re very honest with one another.”

McCarthy earlier this week announced he is retiring from Congress at the end of the year.

“I have decided to depart the House at the end of this year to serve America in new ways. I know my work is only getting started,” McCarthy wrote in a Wall Street Journal.

“I will continue to recruit our country’s best and brightest to run for elected office. The Republican Party is expanding every day, and I am committed to lending my experience to support the next generation of leaders.”

Kevin McCarthy was ousted as House Speaker in October in a 216-210 vote after Rep. Matt Gaetz filed a Motion to Vacate the Chair.

Recall that last year audio of McCarthy discussing the 25th Amendment days after the January 6 Capitol protest was leaked by two New York Times reporters.

A separate secret recording of Kevin McCarthy on a call with Liz Cheney and other House Republicans, the Minority Leader told Cheney that he would counsel Trump to resign back on January 10, 2021 was leaked to MSNBC.

“I think [impeachment resolutions] will pass, and it would be my recommendation you should resign,” McCarthy said he would tell Trump before further adding, “what he did is unacceptable. Nobody can defend that and nobody should defend it.”

A second audio of McCarthy discussing the 25th Amendment with House Republicans leaked to the media.

“What the president did was atrocious and totally wrong. From the standpoint, we’re 12 days away – I mean the one point I’d make with Biden – if you have an impeachment and you’re stuck sitting in the senate and he needs cabinet members, he’s got Secretary of Defense, he’s got a lot of things he’s got to have moving….” McCarthy said.

McCarthy also said he wanted to reach out to Biden and have him meet with Trump.

“I do think the impeachment divides the nation further and continues the fight even greater. That’s why I want to reach out to Biden. I wanted the President to meet with Biden — that’s not going to happen,” McCarthy said.

Last year Trump endorsed McCarthy despite boos at a Wyoming rally.