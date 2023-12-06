BREAKING: Former Speaker Kevin McCarthy Announces Retirement at End of Year

Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (CA) has announced he is retiring from Congress at the end of the year.

“I have decided to depart the House at the end of this year to serve America in new ways. I know my work is only getting started,” McCarthy wrote in a Wall Street Journal.

“I will continue to recruit our country’s best and brightest to run for elected office. The Republican Party is expanding every day, and I am committed to lending my experience to support the next generation of leaders.”

The Republicans barely have a majority in the House after Santos was expelled.

Earlier this month 105 RINO-Uniparty Republicans made the historic move to expel conservative Republican George Santos from Congress. Santos was the most conservative freshman member of Congress. He needed to be dealt with. There were rumors that Kevin McCarthy led the efforts to remove Santos and make it easier for Democrats to continue to destroy the country.

Kevin McCarthy was ousted as House Speaker in October in a 216-210 vote after Rep. Matt Gaetz filed a Motion to Vacate the Chair.

McCarthy is now the “shortest serving speaker since 1876.” According to The Guardian, McCarthy is also “the first speaker of the House forced out of the job in US history.”