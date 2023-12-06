BREAKING: Former Speaker Kevin McCarthy Announces Retirement at End of Year

by

Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (CA) has announced he is retiring from Congress at the end of the year.

“I have decided to depart the House at the end of this year to serve America in new ways. I know my work is only getting started,” McCarthy wrote in a Wall Street Journal.

“I will continue to recruit our country’s best and brightest to run for elected office. The Republican Party is expanding every day, and I am committed to lending my experience to support the next generation of leaders.”

The Republicans barely have a majority in the House after Santos was expelled.

Earlier this month 105 RINO-Uniparty Republicans made the historic move to expel conservative Republican George Santos from Congress. Santos was the most conservative freshman member of Congress. He needed to be dealt with. There were rumors that Kevin McCarthy led the efforts to remove Santos and make it easier for Democrats to continue to destroy the country.

Kevin McCarthy was ousted as House Speaker in October in a 216-210 vote after Rep. Matt Gaetz filed a Motion to Vacate the Chair.

McCarthy is now the “shortest serving speaker since 1876.” According to The Guardian, McCarthy is also “the first speaker of the House forced out of the job in US history.”

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.