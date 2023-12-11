The money of billionaire philanthropist George Soros continues to be found in the darkest of places.

KSAT-TV in San Antonio first revealed a man charged with killing six people in a series of deadly shootings last week was previously bailed out of jail by the Texas Organizing Project.

The organization, which claims its purpose is to advocate for bail reform, has received more than $1.2 million from one of Soros’ liberal nonprofits, Fox News reported Thursday.

“The Open Society Policy Center, the advocacy nonprofit in the Soros-funded Open Society Foundations network, provided $700,000 to the Texas Organizing Project in 2019 for organizational support,” the outlet reported. “Later, in 2021, the policy center gave the group $565,000 to ‘support policy advocacy on democracy reform and government accountability in Texas,’ according to its grant database.”

The suspect behind the shootings, Shane James, served as a U.S. Army infantry officer between February 2013 to August 2015.

In January 2022, James was charged with aggravated assault against his immediate family members but was bailed out by TOP’s statewide policy coordinator, Laquita Garcia, KSAT reported.

He was arrested Tuesday and charged in four fatal shootings in Austin. James is also suspected of killing his parents near San Antonio, according to CNN.

BREAKING: Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar identifies the San Antonio victims in the Austin/San Antonio shooting spree as Phyllis James and Shane James Sr. They are the parents of the alleged shooter. The video below shows the victims and shooter who is in custody. pic.twitter.com/6aSjrMWSFX — Joey Palacios – Texas Public Radio (@Joeycules) December 6, 2023

TOP said in a statement Wednesday that it was “profoundly saddened and deeply troubled by the recent tragic events involving Shane James.”

“We condemn his most recent egregious acts, full stop,” the group said.

“Through our justice program, we bailed out James in coordination with the Bexar County’s public defender’s office, nearly two years ago in February 2022 on misdemeanor charges where his bond fees totaled $300,” it said.

“The events that have unfolded are devastating, and we recognize the pain and suffering this incident has caused.”

“We take our responsibilities seriously and acknowledge that we must address both the immediate impact of this tragedy and the broader implications for our bail program.”

In a Friday post on social media, however, TOP’s co-executive director, Michelle Tremillo, said the group was “unwavering” in its support for the bail program.

Clarifying the facts: TOP Education Fund’s bail program and Shane James. Full statement: pic.twitter.com/dM7Oml0JLo — Texas Organizing Project (@OrganizeTexas) December 8, 2023

Parker Thayer, an investigative researcher at the Capital Research Center, told Fox News that the killings were a predictable consequence of their misguided activism.

“The Texas Organizing Project, like its major donor, Mr. Soros, thinks that our justice system is an arbitrary social construct that can be torn down and reshaped however they see fit with no consequences,” Thayer said.

“There are always consequences, and this time, six people lost their lives because a billionaire wanted to feel morally superior by funding activists with too many college degrees and not enough common sense.”

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.