Majority of Americans Greatly Concerned About Border Security According to New Fox News Poll

Border security is one of the top concerns for the average American. Although most of the media is ignoring the crisis, it is a vital topic heading into the 2024 election.

Since August, the importance of border security has jumped eight percentage points in national polls.

A Fox News poll released Sunday shows 8 out of 10 voters see the border as a significant priority with some seeing it as an emergency or major issue.

A majority of those polled said increasing the number of Border Patrol agents was the best way to secure the border. Go figure.

Fox News reported:

While the economy is still the most important issue facing the country, the number of registered voters who feel that immigration/border security should be the top priority has increased by 8 percentage points since August, landing it firmly in second place. That surge comes as most think the immigration situation in the south is an emergency or a major problem and majorities support policies to strengthen the border. The latest Fox News Poll, released Sunday, finds 8 in 10 voters think the situation at the southern border is either an emergency (34%) or a major problem (45%). That’s similar to views in October overall, except voters then were more likely to classify it as an emergency (48%) rather than a major problem (37%). When it comes to shoring up the perimeter, the most favored tactic is increasing the number of border agents (79% favor).

Approximately two-thirds want to deport illegals, and just under two-thirds want to penalize businesses that employ illegals. Just over half of the respondents want a U.S. military presence and a border wall.

There were mixed responses between Democrats and Republicans when it came to deportation and allowing illegals to apply for legal status. A more significant majority of Republicans want the U.S. military at the border, 82%, and a wall, 88%.

89% of Republicans want to deport illegals, although Democrats are more divided on the issue.

The border has been a growing crisis, especially under the Biden regime. A shocking 10 million illegals have been encountered at the southern border in less than three years.

US Border Patrol apprehended 3.2 million illegal aliens in fiscal year 2023 (Oct 1-Sept 30). Since Joe Biden was installed in January 2021, the number is estimated at 10 million illegal border crossers. That number equals roughly the population of 41 individual states.

Just reading these statistics is overwhelming enough. This is the reality that we, as Americans, are living in. The U.S. is being invaded on a daily basis while the mainstream media ignores it.

The statistics are broken down in detail, showing month-by-month numbers.