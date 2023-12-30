HERE WE GO: Los Angeles County Reinstates Mask Mandate for Healthcare Facilities Due to ‘Increase in Covid Hospitalizations’

Here we go.

Los Angeles health officials will use any excuse to bring back the oppressive COVID-era mandates.

Mask mandates are back in Los Angeles health facilities for patients, healthcare workers, and visitors beginning December 30th.

The L.A. Department of Health says an increase in COVID hospitalizations is the reason for the mandate’s return.

The health officials are using the CDC’s standards which they claim is a “medium level” for the number of hospitalizations.

Fox 11 reported:

LOS ANGELES – Los Angeles County health officials announced the reinstatement of a mask mandate Saturday, Dec. 30 in all the county’s healthcare facilities for employees, patients and visitors.

The Los Angeles County Department of Health cites the steep increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations as the reason for the reinstatement.

According to health officials, LA County entered the CDC’s “medium level” for hospital admissions Friday, triggering the mandate.

FOX News reporter Bill Melugin weighed in on this medical tyranny.

TGP reported back in September that Los Angeles County was threatening to bring back mask mandates due to an uptick in Covid.

Mask-wearing LA County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer encouraged masks, ventilation, hand washing and vaccines during a Covid media briefing on August 31st.

Watch:

A study reported by the NCBI, which is under the National Institutes of Health, showed that masks do absolutely nothing to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and their use is even harmful.

Thanks for sharing!
