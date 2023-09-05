HERE WE GO: Los Angeles County May Bring Back Mask Mandate Due to Uptick in Covid Cases

Here we go!

Los Angeles County may bring back mask mandates due to the new Covid variants BA.286 and EG.5

Mask-wearing LA County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer encouraged masks, ventilation, hand washing and vaccines during a Covid media briefing on Thursday.

“In California, data from the state government shows COVID-19 hospitalizations increasing by 10.1 percent compared to the previous week, with a weekly total number of hospitalizations at 2,620.” Newsweek reported.

“I’m not going to say, there’s never going to be a time when we might need to all put our masks back on,” Barbara Ferrer said on Thursday.

WATCH:

TODAY: 8/31/2023 “I’m not going to say, there’s never going to be a time when we might need to all put our masks back on.” – Barbara Ferrer @lapublichealth This lunatic will never leave @CountyofLA alone. Vote every single @LACountyBOS out! #FireFerrer #ProsecuteFerrer pic.twitter.com/bAYRS9JUpA — Public Unhealthy Director™️ (@FedUpCitizenLA) August 31, 2023

New Yorkers were told to mask up for Labor Day weekend due to the new Covid variant EG.5.

The New York Health Department advised New Yorkers to wear masks. The advisory is voluntary…for now.

“As cases rise, precautions become increasingly important, especially for our most vulnerable New Yorkers who are older, disabled, or have underlying health conditions. Staying up to date with COVID-19 vaccines, along with other proven prevention tools – like masking, testing, and staying home when sick – continue to be our best defense against COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses,” NYC Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan said.

“Antibodies from vaccination and prior infection will continue to provide some protection, as will available antiviral treatments like Paxlovid, which is still effective against all circulating strains of COVID-19,” he said.

Study after study proves masks do not prevent the spread of Covid and other respiratory illnesses.

In late January the Cochrane Study was released. This was one of the largest and most comprehensive studies on masking that found masks do almost nothing to prevent the spread of respiratory diseases.

Before 2020 all doctors knew this was a fact. Then came Dr. Fauci and his half-truths and lies. In 2020 Fauci decided masks should be worn to prevent the spread of COVID even on healthy people. And, sadly 99% of the medical community went along with this madness.

The Cochrane Study found that masks were worthless in preventing the spread of COVID.