London: Four Police Officers Injured by Rioting Migrants from Eritrea (Video)

by

Four London police officers are reported injured, with one briefly hospitalized, after rioting migrants from the African nation Eritrea attacked police in the Camberwell neighborhood where the Eritrean embassy staff was reportedly holding a meeting.

Screen Image.

Videos posted of the riot show dozens of migrants wielding large sticks and throwing barricades at police.

Southwark Police posted statements about the riot: “UPDATE Eight people were arrested in #Camberwell this afternoon for offences including violent disorder, criminal damage, possession of offensive weapon and assault on an emergency worker. Four officers were injured, one of whom was taken to hospital and has now been discharged…All involved in the demonstration have been dispersed. A significant number of officers remain in the area, and a Section 35 remains in place which gives officers the power to disperse any further gathering which they believe could lead to anti-social behaviour…We are aware of footage being shared online. This will be investigated, alongside other evidence, to identify anyone else who may have committed criminal offences…Officers have been working with a group of people who organised an event at a private venue in Camberwell Road. Those arrested were part of a group of demonstrators who gathered *outside* the venue.”

Videos of the riot:

Tommy Robinson reposted a riot video with the comment, “Migrants that we housed, fed and clothed, that probably arrived on boats, brandishing weapons and attacking police officers today as they drag their third world problems to England’s capital. Mass deportations needed.”

Photo of author
Kristinn Taylor
Kristinn Taylor has contributed to The Gateway Pundit for over ten years. Mr. Taylor previously wrote for Breitbart, worked for Judicial Watch and was co-leader of the D.C. Chapter of FreeRepublic.com. He studied journalism in high school, visited the Newseum and once met David Brinkley.

You can email Kristinn Taylor here, and read more of Kristinn Taylor's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.