LOL: Democrat Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee Puts Out New Ad Telling Supporters the Wrong Day to Vote (VIDEO)

Democrat Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee has released a new ad — but accidentally told her voters to head to the polls on the wrong day.

Jackson Lee is campaigning against Texas Senator John Whitmire for the Houston mayoral runoff election.

Sheila Jackson Lee is up with this TV ad in the general election runoff for #HoustonMayor — pic.twitter.com/DszWP4csPg — Medium Buying (@MediumBuying) December 2, 2023

In the ad, Jackson Lee tells voters, “if we’re gonna bring down crime, fix our streets, and bring good paying jobs here, then Houston needs a champion who’s ready to fight for what’s right. And I am.”

The ad then urges people to vote on December 7th or earlier.

However, the election actually takes place on Saturday, October 9th.

The spot shows the wrong date to vote in the runoff (actual date is December 9) https://t.co/TCPiZ16gg1 pic.twitter.com/rF7U2wUrIB — Medium Buying (@MediumBuying) December 2, 2023

Mediaite reports that they confirmed the ad aired on Houston television markets.

“Jackson Lee is making her last push against her fellow Democrat, Texas Senator John Whitmire, in their runoff for Houston mayor. The runoff election marks a narrowing of the field — since the two were the clear standouts among a field of 16 candidates. The two must clear the 50 percent threshold in order to win,” the report added.