“The Only Person More Fascist than the Biden Regime Now, Is Nikki Haley” – Vivek Levels Nikki Haley in Frothy GOP Debate (VIDEO)

The third or fourth GOP presidential primary debate for second place was held Wednesday night on News Nation.

The Republican leader Donald Trump is now leading by 48 points – 7 points higher than when the debates started.

Donald Trump has wisely passed on the Republican sideshow.

Tonight during the debate hosted by Megyn Kelly, Vivek destroyed GOPe favorite Nikki Haley calling her the most fascist person next to Joe Biden.

Vivek Ramaswamy: “We’re marching toward fascism under Biden, Jack Smith has subpoenaed every last Retweet that someone has issued from Donald Trump in the year 2020, the only person more fascist than the Biden regime now, is Nikki Haley who thinks the government should identify every one of those individuals with an ID.”

Nikki Haley scored points with the deep state when she called on social media users to be verified by name.