Libs Have Started An Afterschool Program Teaching Children About Satan

Wow, 2023 will go down in history as a wild one. According to school officials, an After School Satan Club plans to offer activities to children at a Tennessee elementary school after Christmas break.

CBS reports

The Satanic Temple plans to host the club at Chimneyrock Elementary School in Cordova, news outlets reported. It will begin meeting on Jan. 10 in the school’s library and run through the spring semester, according to an announcement Tuesday posted on social media.

As one would imagine, some of the locals aren’t thrilled about the idea of an After School Satan Club.

Rev. Bill Adkins, pastor of Greater Imani Church, said he believes in the First Amendment but his “liberality is being challenged.” “We cannot allow any entity called Satanic Temple to have private time with our children,” Adkins said. “I can’t go into the school building and pray. But yet we can rent a facility to the Satanic Temple and they can give a party for children. It’s ridiculous. It’s absurd.” Parent Reggie Carrick told WREG he felt the school system was letting kids down in order to dodge a lawsuit. “This is gonna spread like wildfire. If they are able to get into one school, how many other schools are they plotting to do?” Carrick asked.

The school’s superintendents put out a statement trying to reassure parents that teaching elementary-aged children about satan is wholesome and there is nothing to worry about.

“As a public school district, we’re committed to upholding the principles of the First Amendment, which guarantees equal access to all non-profit organizations seeking to use our facilities after school hours,” the statement said. “This means we cannot approve or deny an organization’s request based solely on its viewpoints or beliefs.”

The Gateway Pundit reported on a Spring ruling forcing a Pennsylvania school district to host an After School Satan Club.

Homeschool is always an option and seems to be a great path for parents who do not wish to have their 7-year-old learn about satan after school.