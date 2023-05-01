Federal Judge Rules That Pennsylvania School District Must Host After School Satan Club

A federal judge has ruled that a Pennsylvania school district must host an After School Satan Club.

The Satanic Temple’s children’s club is being pushed in school districts that host Christian clubs — with the full backing of the far-left American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) who filed the suit on the organization’s behalf.

The Satanists argue that if the school allows one religion to host events, they must allow all.

“In a victory for free speech and religious freedom, a federal court has ruled that the Saucon Valley School District must allow the After School Satan Club to meet in district facilities,” the ACLU announced in a tweet on Monday.

The Satan club claims to teach kids “benevolence and empathy, critical thinking, problem-solving, creative expression, personal sovereignty, and compassion.”

U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania Judge John M. Gallagher wrote in his ruling that “when confronted with a challenge to free speech, the government’s first instinct must be to forward expression rather than quash it. Particularly when the content is controversial or inconvenient.” He added that “here, although The Satanic Temple, Inc.’s objectors may challenge the sanctity of this controversially named organization, the sanctity of the First Amendment’s protections must prevail.”

According to a report from The Hill, “The school district must allow the After School Satan Club, which is sponsored by The Satanic Temple, to meet during the school year on three previously agreed-upon dates, but it won’t have to distribute permission slips for the club for students to take home, according to the filing.”

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, a Virginia elementary school was also forced to host the group earlier this year.