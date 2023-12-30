Less Than Half of Republicans are ‘Highly Confident’ That Votes Will Be Counted Accurately in GOP Primary Election

Less than half of Republicans are “highly confident” that votes will be counted accurately in the GOP primary next year.

The number is a sharp contrast from the 72 percent of Democrats who say that they have high confidence their party’s primary election.

According to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research:

About one-third of Republicans say they have a “great deal” or “quite a bit” of confidence that votes in the Republican primary elections and caucuses will be counted correctly. About three in 10 Republicans report a “moderate” amount of confidence, and 32% say they have “only a little” or “none at all.” In contrast, 72% of Democrats have high confidence their party will count votes accurately in its primary contests. Democrats are also slightly more likely than Republicans to have a high level of confidence in the Republican Party’s vote count being accurate.

The pollsters additionally found that just “about one-quarter of Republicans say they have at least ‘quite a bit’ of confidence that the votes in the 2024 presidential election will be counted accurately, significantly lower than Democrats. Slightly fewer than half of U.S. adults overall (46%) believe the same.”

Overall, the poll found massive distrust for both parties by Americans across the political spectrum.

The Associated Press reports, “About one-quarter of U.S. adults say they have ‘only a little’ confidence or ‘none at all’ that both the Democratic Party and Republican Party have a fair process for selecting a presidential nominee. About half of independents have that low level of confidence in both party’s processes, compared with one-quarter of Republicans and 19% of Democrats.”

