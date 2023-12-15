Her Work Is Complete: Crooked Assistant US Attorney Lesley Wolf Who Blocked Search Warrants and Felony Charges for the Bidens Resigns at DOJ

In July, two IRS whistleblowers, Gary Shapley, and Joseph Ziegler, testified before the House Oversight Committee on the government prosecutors’ preferential treatment of Hunter Biden.

This was after Joe Biden’s corrupt DOJ gave Hunter a sweetheart deal rather than charging Hunter Biden with felonies for evading taxes and providing false statements to the feds.

Hunter Biden was only hit with two misdemeanors related to unpaid taxes from 2017 and 2018.

Joe Biden’s DOJ blocked two search warrants and multiple felony charges against Hunter Biden, according to IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley.

“I am blowing the whistle because the Delaware U.S. Attorney’s Office, Department of Justice Tax, and Department of Justice provided preferential treatment and unchecked conflicts of interest in an important and high-profile investigation of the President’s son, Hunter Biden,” IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley told lawmakers.

Shapley previously told lawmakers that an Assistant US Attorney in Delaware working on Hunter’s case REJECTED a search warrant for Joe Biden’s Delaware home in 2020.

Gary Shapley said Assistant US Attorney Lesley Wolf blocked the search warrant at Joe Biden’s Delaware residence due to ‘optics’ – even though she agreed there was probable cause!

“Assistant US attorney Lesley Wolf cited the optics of executing a search warrant at President Biden’s residence as a deciding factor for not allowing it even though she agreed that probable cause existed,” Shapley said.

In September, House Republicans released emails and documents showing proof that Delaware Assistant US Attorney Lesley Wolf DID NOT ALLOW federal agents to investigate Joe Biden as part of a FARA probe.

Lesley Wolf directed investigators to remove all mentions of Joe Biden from a search warrant.

“Please focus on FARA evidence only,” an August 7, 2020 email from Lesley Wolf to federal agents read. “There should be nothing about Political Figure 1 in here.”

Joe Biden is “political figure one.”

In late November House Republicans finally subpoenaed Delaware Assistant US Attorney Lesley Wolf to testify before the House Judiciary Committee.

On Thursday Lesley Wolf finally testified before the House Judiciary Committee.

Wolf told the committee she is no longer working for the Biden DOJ. She made the statement during a transcribed interview before House investigators.

