BREAKING: House Republicans Release Docs Showing Delaware Assistant US Attorney DID NOT ALLOW Agents to Investigate Joe Biden as Part of FARA Probe

House Republicans on Wednesday released emails and documents showing Delaware Assistant US Attorney Lesley Wolf DID NOT ALLOW federal agents to investigate Joe Biden as part of a FARA probe.

Lesley Wolf directed investigators to remove all mentions of Joe Biden from a search warrant.

“Please focus on FARA evidence only,” an August 7, 2020 email from Lesley Wolf to federal agents read. “There should be nothing about Political Figure 1 in here.”

Joe Biden is “political figure one.”

House Ways and Means Chairman Jason Smith said the Department of Justice “actively interfered in an investigation to protect the current president of the United States.

Rep. Smith also said that in January 2022, Lesley Wolf blocked an investigation into Joe Biden’s criminal campaign violations identified by investigators related to more than $2 million in payments from Hollywood lawyer and Democrat donor Kevin Morris to cover Hunter Biden’s unpaid taxes.

The FBI and IRS investigated criminal campaign violations involving Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign and a politically connected lawyer who paid Hunter Biden’s large tax debts.

However, according to congressional investigators, federal prosecutors inside US Attorney Dave Weiss’s office blocked agents from pursuing the campaign finance violation case.

IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley detailed how Lesley Wolf, a top prosecutor in Weiss’s office, blocked the investigation into Biden’s criminal campaign violations in a case summary memo dated May 3, 2021.

Shapley provided the information to Congress under the whistleblower protections.

“This investigation has been hampered and slowed by claims of potential election meddling,” Shapley wrote in the memo released by the House Ways and Means Committee. “Through interviews and review of evidence obtained, it appears there may be campaign finance criminal violations.

“AUSA Wolf stated on the last prosecution team meeting that she did not want any of the agents to look into the allegation,” Shapley’s memo stated, according to his interview with House Republicans. “She cited a need to focus on the 2014 tax year, that we could not yet prove an allegation beyond a reasonable doubt, and that she does not want to include their Public Integrity Unit because they would take authority away from her. We do not agree with her obstruction on this matter.”

According to Shapley, in late 2019-early 2020, Kevin Patrick Morris met Hunter Biden at a campaign finance event and shortly after that paid off several tranches of Hunter’s tax debt between 2020-2021.

Shapley said Hunter Biden wrote on his tax returns that Morris gave him a loan to pay off his delinquent taxes, so the money given is not taxable.

Hunter Biden was also hit with a massive state tax lien – $453,890 – in July 2020 and it was paid off in less than a week. The tax lien was paid off despite Hunter Biden telling an Arkansas judge in his paternity case against his baby mama Lunden Roberts that he was unemployed and broke.

“I attest that I am unemployed and have had no monthly income since May 2019,” said Biden in a Nov. 27, 2019, affidavit. “I currently have significant debts (in part as a result of obligations arising from my divorce which was final in April 2017).”

Morris paid more than $2 million in Hunter Biden’s delinquent taxes in addition to a $50,000 donation to Joe Biden campaign in 2020.

