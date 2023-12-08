At Least Three People Seriously Hurt in Bakersfield After Truck Crashes Through Christmas Parade Route – Driver was Intoxicated, Floored His Truck in Reverse!

Emergency crews are on the scene in Bakersfield, California, after a truck drove through the yearly Christmas parade on Thursday night.

At least three people were seriously injured in Bakersfield, California last night after a truck crashed through the Christmas Parade route where paradegoers were waiting for the parade to stop.

Bakersfield police reported:

Parade officials rerouted the parade and it continued.

Three men are in stable condition after the crash – a 21-year-old, a 42-year-old and a 77-year-old.

The driver was identified as a 72-year-old man who was immediately taken into custody.

Investigators say the driver was upset the street was closed and backed his truck up at a high rate of speed through an alley – and YES. He was intoxicated!

Turn to 23 reported:

At least 3 people are recovering in the hospital after a truck drove through the parade route according to the Bakersfield Fire Department. Authorities tell us people were setting up to watch the parade and somebody drove through the parade route and crashed into them. They were then allegedly thrown into the street. 2 of them were critically hurt, while 1 of them was moderately hurt. Authorities say at last check, they’re doing, “pretty well.”

BFD say they and the Bakersfield Police Department was able to respond quickly to the scene. They transported the people safely to the hospital about 15 minutes after the incident. This incident is currently under investigation and we will update you as we know more.

