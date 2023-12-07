JUST IN: Maricopa County Republicans UNANIMOUSLY Pass Resolution Calling on Arizona Legislature Impeach Arizona’s Attorney General for Persecuting Honest Election Officials

The Maricopa County Republican Committee has unanimously adopted a resolution, calling on the Republican Controlled Arizona House and Senate to bring impeachment charges against the fraudulently elected and tyrannical Attorney General.

The Arizona Legislature reconvenes on January 8, 2024.

Recall that the 2022 election in Arizona was rigged and stolen when 60% of machines failed on election day in the state’s largest county. Trump-Endorsed Republican Arizona Attorney General Nominee Abe Hamadeh reportedly lost by 280 votes out of more than 2.5 million ballots.

Mayes is now targeting election officials who questioned her fraudulent election and are fighting for honest elections moving forward.

The Gateway Pundit recently reported that a grand jury indicted Republican Cochise County Supervisors Tom Crosby and Peggy Judd on felony charges of Interference with an Election Officer and Conspiracy — all because they wanted to ensure accuracy with a hand count audit of the stolen 2022 election before officially certifying.

This is perfectly legal as ARS 16-622(A) gives Arizona County Supervisors discretion over canvassing election results, and ARS 16-602(B) requires County Supervisors to conduct a hand count audit of “at least two percent of the precincts in that county.”

Previously, former Secretary of State and questionably elected Governor Katie Hobbs sued Cochise County for not certifying her stolen election – where 60% of machines failed Republican Voters on election day in Maricopa County. Republican Cochise County Chairwoman Peggy Judd later voted to certify the election in Cochise under duress with Democrat Ann English. However, Tom Crosby, the third vote, refused to attend the coerced and corrupt certification meeting. Crosby is the only County Supervisor in Arizona who courageously did not vote to certify the rigged 2020 election.

Hobbs also threatened to jail Mohave County Supervisors if they did not vote to certify the stolen election.

Kris Mayes, who also stole her election by just 280 votes, is now weaponizing her legal authority to “quash any and all opposition,” said attorney Bryan Blehm, who is still fighting to overturn the rigged 2022 election on behalf of Kari Lake. The message is clear: “If you don’t agree with Kris Mayes’ interpretation of the law, then we will send you to jail,” Blehm continued with sarcasm. “She wants to do for Arizona, I think, what Joseph Stalin did for the Soviet Union.”

This is nothing more than a ploy to intimidate Counties into certifying future elections with massive fraud.

The resolution from Maricopa County Republicans references discrepancies in Pinal County’s election, where hundreds of misread votes were discovered in a recount, and “public records later determined that the Pinal County canvass report was never balanced” and compared to the number of ballots cast. If only they hand-counted the votes!

Additionally, as The Gateway Pundit reported, the Pinal County Elections Director seemingly fled the state after collecting a $25,000 bonus to run the election, despite the significant errors and her failure to disclose the issues. This came after a primary election disaster, where the elections department sent 63,000 incorrect ballots to Pinal County voters, and Pinal County ran out of Republican Primary ballots.

“Issues like those that occurred in Maricopa County and Pinal County raise significant questions about the legitimacy of Kris Mayes’ election as Attorney General in the 2022 General Election, which are still being litigated in the Arizona courts,” the resolution notes.

After citing a list of justifications, including Arizona Statute, for the Cochise County Supervisors’ delay in certifying the election, the resolution states, “Mayes is abusing her prosecutorial powers as the Arizona Attorney General in bringing charges against Cochise County Supervisors Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby and is engaging in a transparent attempt to intimidate all County Supervisors from exercising their duties and authority to ensure the Peoples’ future elections are fair, accurate, and transparent in all aspects.”

A Senate impeachment trial will be presided over by the Chief Justice of the Arizona Supreme Court if a majority of the Arizona House votes to bring charges. According to sources, Rep. David Cook and House Speaker Ben Toma may hesitate to vote to bring charges against Kris Mayes. Contact David Cook and Ben Toma to demand a yes vote!

According to the Arizona Supreme Court,

The Chief Justice of the Supreme Court presides over Senate impeachment trials, but renders no decision as to the guilt or innocence of the public official on trial. Formal charges for an impeachable offense are initiated by a majority vote of the Arizona House of Representatives. Conviction for the impeachable offense requires a two-thirds vote in the Senate. Upon conviction, a public officer is removed from office. The role of the Supreme Court in the impeachment process is set forth in Article VIII, Part 2, § 1 of the Arizona Constitution.

Abe Hamadeh’s War Room account reposted the resolution and slammed Kris Mayes for “lashing out” at those who tried to question her stolen election.

.@krismayes is lashing out and must be held accountable for her abuse of power. Her illegitimacy makes her dangerous. She knows she lost. Arizonans rejected her. Now, she’s punishing those who can prove it. https://t.co/5e2fyAVu2J — Abe Hamadeh War Room (@AbeWarRoom) December 6, 2023

Read the full unanimously passed resolution below: