Just Like A Dictatorship: Florida Democrats Announce Only Joe Biden Will be on the Primary Ballot — And No Write In Candidates Allowed!

The true threat to the demise of our democracy lies with the Democrats, not Donald Trump.

The Florida Democratic Executive Committee has announced that in the upcoming primary elections, the ballot will singularly feature the name of Joe Biden, effectively excluding any potential challengers within the party.

This decision has led to an uproar among certain Democrat factions and civil liberty advocates who argue that the action stifles democratic principles.

The primary, which typically serves as a platform for party members to choose their preferred candidate for the general election, will not accommodate write-in candidates either, a departure from traditional election practices. This means that voters disenchanted with Biden’s performance will be without a recourse to express their dissent in the primary voting process.

Washington Post reported:

With presidential primaries looming, there is only one name on the official list of Democratic presidential candidates in Florida — President Biden — a move that angered the incumbent’s long-shot challengers, who say they’re being unfairly left out. The decision is the latest setback for Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.) and Marianne Williamson, both of whom trail Biden in public polling and fundraising. Under Florida rules, the state’s party votes on who will appear on primary ballots. Florida’s Democratic Party said in a statement Friday that the executive committee voted unanimously late last month to name Biden, and only Biden, to its list of candidates. If a presidential primary has a single candidate, state election law says that the uncontested race will not appear on the state’s primary ballot.

It appears that this communist situation may extend beyond just Florida.

In September, The Gateway Pundit reported that the DNC was cheating with Robert Kennedy, Jr. in primaries to favor Biden. Bobby feels that the DNC is changing the rules to exclude his candidacy, so an independent run is the only way to go.

In an interview on “Forbes Newsroom” with Diane Brady, 2024 Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. accused the Democratic National Committee (DNC) of undermining the democratic process by enacting rules aimed at preventing a fair primary election. According to Kennedy, the DNC’s moves make it impossible for any candidate, including himself, to challenge Joe Biden.

Kennedy highlighted that the DNC had shifted the Iowa primary and had instituted rules that penalize candidates who campaign in certain states.

“If any candidate sets foot in the state of Iowa or New Hampshire, none of the votes that are cast for that candidate will be tallied,” Kennedy said. He added that the DNC is considering rules that would also nullify votes cast for him in states like Georgia if he campaigns in New Hampshire.

