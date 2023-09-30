“There Is a Path to Victory” – BREAKING: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to Hold Rally and Make SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT on Tuesday Oct. 9 in Philadelphia – VIDEO

As reported earlier this afternoon by Cullen Linebarger at The Gateway Pundit – Robert Kennedy Jr. is expected to break away from the Democrat Party to run as an Independent.

The news first broke at Mediaite.

Earlier this month, in an interview on “Forbes Newsroom” with Diane Brady, 2024 Democratic Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. accused the Democratic National Committee (DNC) of undermining the democratic process by enacting rules aimed at preventing a fair primary election. According to Kennedy, the DNC’s moves make it impossible for any candidate, including himself, to challenge Joe Biden.

Kennedy highlighted that the DNC had shifted the Iowa primary and had instituted rules that penalize candidates who campaign in certain states.

According to Kennedy, the DNC’s control over super delegates and automatic delegates makes it virtually insurmountable for any candidate other than Biden to secure the nomination. Kennedy pointed out that he would need to win almost 80% of all states to outmaneuver Biden, assuming Biden only wins 20% of the vote.

“If you add up all the super-delegates that they control, and all of the automatic delegates that just go to the party, I would have to win almost 80% of all the states,” RFK Jr. said.

“It’s pretty clear that the DNC does not want a primary,” said Kennedy. “They’re effectively disenfranchising the Democratic voters from having any choice in who becomes president or who becomes the Democratic nominee.”

Kennedy expressed that such actions from the DNC serve to confirm the growing sentiment among Americans that democracy is broken and the political system is rigged.

On Friday evening the Kennedy Campaign released a video announcing a very special announcement Robert Kennedy, Jr. will make on October 9, 2023, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

From the video:

Robert Kennedy, Jr.: Hi, everybody. I’m going to be in Philadelphia on October 9 to make a major announcement at the very birthplace of our nation. I’m not going to tell you right now exactly what that announcement will be. I can say, though, that if you’ve been waiting to come to one of my public events, this will be the one to come to. I’ll be speaking about a sea change in American politics. And what is your part and my part in that change.

A lot of Americans who had previously given up any hope that real change would ever come through the American electoral process have begun to find new hope in my candidacy. And I understand the deeply felt concern that people have about the way corruption has overtaken our government. It’s in the executive branch, it’s in Congress.

It’s in the leadership of both political parties. And so some people feel a kind of cynicism alongside the hope, or they lose hope entirely because they’ve been disappointed so many times. I want to tell you now what I’ve come to understand after six months of campaigning, there is a path to victory. The hope we are feeling isn’t some kind of trick of the mind. We all recognize that there’s a genuine possibility of national transformation, and its source is the goodness of the American people.

Our government may be crooked, but our people are kind, brave, and caring. That goodness is stronger than the divisions that are keeping us all apart. I see it every day on the campaign trail. And the more I see it, the more I trust it. And the more I trust it, the more the path to victory becomes visible.

So how are we going to win against the established Washington interests? It’s not through playing the game by the corrupt rules that the corrupt powers and the vested interests have rigged to keep us all in their stall. Instead, we’re going to have to rewrite the assumptions and change the habits of American politics. We’re going to tap into a mighty surge of people power to reclaim an honest, peaceful, just and prosperous America. So I am inviting you to join me in Philadelphia on October 9.

There I’ll share with you our path to the White House and how we can all participate in healing our nation.