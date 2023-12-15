Just in: 10 IEDs Found at US-Mexico Border-U.S. Customs and Border Protection Issues Warning (Video)

Joe Biden’s broken border raises concerns beyond the consequences of tens of thousands of illegals streaming across the porous border.

FOX Business reports that a federal law-enforcement source shared an internal officer safety alert from U.S. Customs and Border Protection on December 13th, warning CBP agents to be vigilant after the Mexican military seized 10 improvised explosive devices (IEDs) at the border.

According to Fox, the IEDs were found by Mexican authorities following gunshots at the U.S.-Mexico border. A Tucson supervisory border patrol agent arrested an armed person on the U.S. side who had a loaded AK-47 rifle, two loaded AK magazines, loose rounds and a handgun after hearing gunfire.

During the response, the Mexican military discovered 10 IEDs headed toward the U.S. southern border.

In the warning, CBP shares, “Agents should exercise extreme caution and should report any possible armed subjects approaching the border with possible explosive devices.”

The Gateway Pundit reported on former ICE Director Tom Homan’s recent visit to the southern border in Alpine, Texas, on Tuesday which revealed the number of illegals who crossed into the US in November will be “another historic record.”

“The numbers continue at historic records. I’m being told the November numbers will be out at the end of the week, there’ll be another historic record,” Tom Homan said.

Between 9,000 and 12,000 illegal aliens poured over the US border per day in November.

This story is developing.