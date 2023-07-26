NO DEAL! HUNTER PLEA DEAL FALLS APART! – ACCORDING TO PROSECUTORS THE AGREEMENT IS “NULL AND VOID” – NEW DEAL LIMITED IN SCOPE

by

NO DEAL!

NO DEAL! Hunter Biden deal was called off following disclosure of many crimes.

According to CNN reporter Kara Scannell: “Hunter’s attorneys said the plea agreement as they understand it is now null and void.”

“The deal appears to be dead and off the table…one thing we’ve learned is that this investigation very much is still ongoing.”

CNN reported:

JUST IN: Hunter Biden plea deal has fallen apart
From CNN’s Tierney Sneed, Marshall Cohen, Kara Scannell, Holmes Lybrand

There is no Hunter Biden plea deal, according to the prosecutors and the defense.

President Joe Biden’s son had been expected to plead guilty to two tax misdemeanors.

More from MSNBC:

More from CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins.

Here is the live stream from outside the court:

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

UPDATE: The new deal is limited in scope — DOES NOT SHIELD HIM FROM FUTURE CHARGES.

CNN reported:

The Hunter Biden plea proceedings have restarted and the president’s son has agreed to a limited agreement that covers 2014 to 2019 and only includes conduct related to tax offenses, drug use and gun possession.

President Joe Biden’s son will still plead guilty to the tax misdemeanors for 2017 and 2018, but the agreement will also cover his tax-related conduct for the three years prior.

The two sides have agreed that this deal does not shield him from potential future charges.

The proceedings are ongoing.

More…

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.