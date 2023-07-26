NO DEAL! HUNTER PLEA DEAL FALLS APART! – ACCORDING TO PROSECUTORS THE AGREEMENT IS “NULL AND VOID” – NEW DEAL LIMITED IN SCOPE

NO DEAL!

NO DEAL! Hunter Biden deal was called off following disclosure of many crimes.

🚨BREAKING: Hunter Biden’s plea deal just fell apart in court due to investigations that are still on going into potential FARA violations. pic.twitter.com/wn6qoXGMSD — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 26, 2023

According to CNN reporter Kara Scannell: “Hunter’s attorneys said the plea agreement as they understand it is now null and void.”

“The deal appears to be dead and off the table…one thing we’ve learned is that this investigation very much is still ongoing.”

CNN reported:

JUST IN: Hunter Biden plea deal has fallen apart

From CNN’s Tierney Sneed, Marshall Cohen, Kara Scannell, Holmes Lybrand There is no Hunter Biden plea deal, according to the prosecutors and the defense. President Joe Biden’s son had been expected to plead guilty to two tax misdemeanors.

More from MSNBC:

#BREAKING: The Hunter Biden plea deal is DEAD after the judge expressed MAJOR concerns about the pretrial diversion program for Hunter’s felony gun charge that would wipe out additional tax charges. pic.twitter.com/jJ63SwUHCm — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 26, 2023

More from CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins.

According to the prosecutors and the defense, there is no Hunter Biden plea deal and things appear to have fallen apart during today’s hearing. Hunter Biden had been expected to plead guilty to two tax misdemeanors, via @Tierney_Megan and @KaraScannell. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) July 26, 2023

Here is the live stream from outside the court:

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

UPDATE: The new deal is limited in scope — DOES NOT SHIELD HIM FROM FUTURE CHARGES.

CNN reported:

The Hunter Biden plea proceedings have restarted and the president’s son has agreed to a limited agreement that covers 2014 to 2019 and only includes conduct related to tax offenses, drug use and gun possession. President Joe Biden’s son will still plead guilty to the tax misdemeanors for 2017 and 2018, but the agreement will also cover his tax-related conduct for the three years prior. The two sides have agreed that this deal does not shield him from potential future charges. The proceedings are ongoing.

More…