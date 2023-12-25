Joe Biden’s America: “Got-Away” Illegal Aliens Crossing Open US Border Are Caught on Camera CARRYING RIFLES

by

Joe Biden’s America: He is working to take your firearms as illegal aliens walk across the open border carrying their own rifles

FOX News correspondent Griff Jenkins posted photos this week of illegal alien “got-aways” crossing the open US border carrying rifles.

More from Griff Jenkins.

Guns and sex offenders are crossing the open border into the USA.

And another caravan of 5,000 is on its way to the open border. Joe Biden is killing America. They don’t need the votes. The open border is much more ominous. It is the purposeful destruction of our country.

They want to destroy America.

That’s not all… US Agents found 10 IEDs at the border last week.

Just in: 10 IEDs Found at US-Mexico Border-U.S. Customs and Border Protection Issues Warning (Video)

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.