Joe Biden’s America: “Got-Away” Illegal Aliens Crossing Open US Border Are Caught on Camera CARRYING RIFLES

Joe Biden’s America: He is working to take your firearms as illegal aliens walk across the open border carrying their own rifles

FOX News correspondent Griff Jenkins posted photos this week of illegal alien “got-aways” crossing the open US border carrying rifles.

BREAKING REPORT: Several gotaways caught on camera in Eagle Pass, Texas CARRYING RIFLES into the country.. Thousands cross daily and deflect Border Patrol Agents from protecting the citizens of this country.. In Eagle Pass, this week amid the unprecedented surge of give-ups,… pic.twitter.com/nEPFxkdJDs — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) December 23, 2023

More from Griff Jenkins.

NEW: Here is what “known gotaways” look like on camera when TCOs exploit BP agents forced to leave miles of open border… In Eagle Pass, this week amid the unprecedented surge of give-ups, armed men cross into the US without any enforcement to stop it @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/vtThpYu1AX — Griff Jenkins (@GriffJenkins) December 22, 2023

Guns and sex offenders are crossing the open border into the USA.

NEW: ICE says it has arrested more than two dozen illegal immigrant sex offenders in a two-day operation in Los Angeles. Those arrested include those convicted of child sex crimes.https://t.co/0OSMH9f15K — Adam Shaw (@AdamShawNY) December 23, 2023

And another caravan of 5,000 is on its way to the open border. Joe Biden is killing America. They don’t need the votes. The open border is much more ominous. It is the purposeful destruction of our country.

Christmas Migrant Caravan In a video posted to Facebook, activist Luis Rey García Villagrán, has announced a caravan of 5K or more will depart on Christmas from Tapachula. Other sources are claiming "a group of more than 13 thousand migrants are preparing the start of a… pic.twitter.com/XLZXqygcyE — Auden B. Cabello (@CabelloAuden) December 23, 2023

They want to destroy America.

BREAKING: CBP releases Nov Encounters on a Fri dump before Christmas… 242,418 encounters at the southern border ~ Highest Nov on record / 3rd highest month ever… There were 17 individuals hit the TSDS / FBI's Terror Watch List bringing the FYTD24 to: 30 @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/pygobj8d2k — Griff Jenkins (@GriffJenkins) December 22, 2023

That’s not all… US Agents found 10 IEDs at the border last week.