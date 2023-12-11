Jack Smith Fights to Keep March 4 Trial Date For Trump in DC Case

Special Counsel Jack Smith is fighting to keep the March 4 trial date in his January 6 case against Trump in DC.

In September Trump was hit with 4 counts in Jack Smith’s January 6 case up in DC: Conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

Trump’s trial date for Jack Smith’s January 6 case is currently scheduled for March 4, 2024 (election interference).

In a filing on Sunday, Jack Smith’s prosecutors asked Obama-appointed Judge Tanya Chutkan not to delay the trial.

“In light of the public’s strong interest in a prompt trial, the Government will seek to ensure that the trial proceeds as scheduled,” Smith’s prosecutors wrote in a 3-page court filing on Sunday.

Excerpt from Politico:

Prosecutors are urging a federal judge not to disturb the first trial date former President Donald Trump is facing in his four pending criminal cases, arguing that an appeal he filed last week doesn’t mean all aspects of the election-subversion prosecution pending in Washington have to grind to a halt. The outcome of this fight may determine whether Trump faces any of his four pending criminal trials in 2024. His other three remain in flux or unscheduled. And if the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals or the Supreme Court consider the former president’s immunity claims on their typical timelines, that may force Chutkan to slow down her own. While lawyers from special counsel Jack Smith’s team pleaded with Chutkan not to alter the March 4 date, they appeared to concede that Trump’s defense won’t be obliged to respond to most legal issues in the case while his appeal claiming presidential immunity is pending at the D.C. Circuit.

President Trump also asked Judge Aileen Cannon to postpone Jack Smith’s classified documents case in Florida.

Judge Cannon recently ordered some pretrial deadlines to be moved, however, she denied Trump’s bid to postpone the May 20 trial date in the classified documents case.