Judge Cannon Moves Pretrial Deadlines in Classified Docs Case, But Denies Trump’s Bid to Postpone Trial Date… For Now

Judge Aileen Cannon on Friday ordered some pretrial deadlines to be moved, however, she denied Trump’s bid to postpone the May 20 trial date in the classified documents case.

Earlier this month Cannon agreed to delay the trial schedule in Jack Smith’s classified documents case against Trump.

BREAKING: Judge Cannon will move some pretrial deadlines in classified docs case but did not move trial date — yet pic.twitter.com/2Z53HhjoqT — Julie Kelly (@julie_kelly2) November 10, 2023

Trump’s lawyers earlier this month attended a hearing in Fort Pierce, Florida on whether Judge Cannon will agree to postpone the classified documents trial currently scheduled for May 2024.

There are more than 1.3 million documents and years worth of Mar-a-Lago footage to review. Furthermore, Jack Smith hit Trump with 3 additional charges in a superseding indictment in the classified documents case in July several weeks after the first indictment.

Trump’s lawyers rightfully asked Cannon to postpone the classified documents trial. Jack Smith is breaking DOJ rules, purposely overwhelming Trump’s attorneys and forcing them to split time between DC and Florida.

Blanche and Kise said Jack Smith’s Florida classified docs trial set for May 20 and his separate March 4 DC trial regarding Trump’s so-called effort to stop the transfer of power set for March 4 require “Trump and his lawyers to be in two places at once.”

“The March 4, 2023 trial date in the District of Columbia, and the underlying schedule in that case, currently require President Trump and his lawyers to be in two places at once,” Trump’s lawyers wrote, according to CBS News. “And, months after the Office’s representation to the Court, discovery is not complete in this case—including with respect to the classified documents at issue in more than 25% of the [Espionage Act] counts in the Superseding Indictment.”

Judge Cannon in her Friday order left room to push back the May 20 trial date.

The judge set a scheduling hearing for March 1 – which is 3 days before Jack Smith’s DC January 6 trial against Trump begins – to determine whether a May 20 classified docs trial in Florida is even doable.

Judge Cannon again expressed concern that the DC and Florida trials could overlap.

Cannon set a scheduling hearing for March 1 — 3 days before the start of DC trial — to determine whether May 20 FLA trial date is doable. Jay Bratt, Jack Smith's lead on case, could not name another time DOJ charged same defendant in 2 separate cases in 2 different venues. He… pic.twitter.com/nrluljNq7K — Julie Kelly (@julie_kelly2) November 10, 2023

Judge Cannon previously admonished one of Jack Smith’s prosecutors over the compressed schedule.

She asked DOJ prosecutor Jay Bratt for an example of DOJ bringing two criminal cases against same defendant in a “compressed” schedule while demanding trial dates 2.5 months apart.

Bratt had no answer.