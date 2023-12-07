IRS Whistleblower: Hunter Biden Got $4.9 Million From Hollywood Lawyer and Biden Donor

According to IRS whistleblower Joseph Ziegler, Hunter Biden got nearly $5 million in 3 years from Hollywood super lawyer and Biden donor Kevin Morris.

It was previously reported that Kevin Morris paid off $2 million in Hunter’s tax debts.

“Hunter appeared to follow a pattern of attempting to avoid paying taxes on relevant income. This first started with Hunter not reporting the [Ukrainian gas company] Burisma income in 2014 and allegedly falsely claiming that it was a loan to him,” IRS whistleblower Joseph Ziegler said in his opening statement this week.



Joseph Ziegler

“He, again, tried to claim the millions in [Chinese] income earned from Hudson West III was a loan to him, which was refuted by the evidence and was not allowed by his tax accountants,” Ziegler said, according to The New York Post.

“This continued into 2020, 2021 and 2022, in which Hunter received approximately $4.9 million in payments for personal expenses, again in the form of a loan and gift from Democratic donor Kevin Patrick Morris,” Ziegler said.

Kevin Morris ‘assumed’ $250,000 of Hunter Biden’s debt in 2021 after he took a stake in Hunter’s Bohai Harvest.

In September House Oversight Chairman James Comer revealed Hunter Biden received two bank wires from China and Joe Biden’s Delaware home was listed as the beneficiary address for both wire transfers.

“The first wire sent to Hunter Biden, dated July 26, 2019, was for $10,000 from an individual named Ms. Wang Xin. There is a Ms. Wang Xin listed on the website for BHR Partners. It is unclear if the wire came from that Wang Xin,” according to Fox News.

“The second wire transfer sent to Hunter Biden, dated August 2, 2019, was for $250,000 from Li Xiang Sheng—also known as Jonathan Li, the CEO of BHR Partners—and Ms. Tan Ling. The committee is trying to identify Ling’s role,” Fox reported.

It turns out Hunter Biden did NOT pay back the ‘loan.’ Not one Biden paid back the so-called ‘loan’ from Li Xiang Sheng, AKA, Jonathan Li. It turns out Hunter’s lawyer and Democrat mega-donor Kevin Morris ‘assumed’ the debt in 2021 after he took a stake in Hunter’s Bohai Harvest.

“Well, now we know neither Hunter Biden nor any other Biden paid that loan back. Instead, Democrat donor and Hollywood lawyer Kevin Morris acquired Hunter Biden’s stake in Bohai Harvest RST (one of Hunter’s China deals) and assumed the debt for Hunter. It’s worth noting that Morris and Hunter first met at a Joe Biden campaign fundraiser in November 2019.” the Oversight Committee said.

Kevin Morris also paid more than $2 million in Hunter Biden’s delinquent taxes in addition to a $50,000 donation to Joe Biden’s campaign in 2020.

According to IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley, in late 2019-early 2020, Kevin Patrick Morris met Hunter Biden at a campaign finance event and shortly after that paid off several tranches of Hunter’s tax debt between 2020-2021.

Shapley said Hunter Biden wrote on his tax returns that Morris gave him a loan to pay off his delinquent taxes, so the money given is not taxable.

Hunter Biden was also hit with a massive state tax lien – $453,890 – in July 2020 and it was paid off in less than a week. The tax lien was paid off despite Hunter Biden telling an Arkansas judge in his paternity case against his baby mama Lunden Roberts that he was unemployed and broke.

“I attest that I am unemployed and have had no monthly income since May 2019,” said Biden in a Nov. 27, 2019, affidavit. “I currently have significant debts (in part as a result of obligations arising from my divorce which was final in April 2017).”