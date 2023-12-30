Illegal Alien Charged with Raping 15-Year-Old Tennessee Girl While She Was Unconscious

An illegal alien from Mexico has been charged with raping an unconscious 15-year-old girl in Hamilton County, Tennessee.

Erik Santillan, 21, has been arrested and charged with aggravated rape.

The victim was allegedly at her friend’s house on June 20, 2022, when Santillan raped her.

“She told investigators she and her friend went with Santillan to buy alcohol after the friend’s parents went grocery shopping,” News Channel 9 reports. “The girl said all 3 began drinking alcohol when they got back, with Santillan ‘chugging’ several beers.”

The victim said that she began to feel dizzy and went to lie down with her friend.

“Later, the girl woke up to find she had been sexually assaulted, an assault that included internal injuries, an examination revealed,” according to the News Channel 9 report.

The victim said that she went and told Santillan’s aunt what had happened, but that “the aunt was protecting Erik because she was afraid of law enforcement becoming involved.”

The girl went and told her parents, who immediately contacted the police.

When police arrived at the crime scene, the friend’s father said that he had not given anyone, including Santillan, permission to drink at the home.

The friend also confessed that she woke up at some point and saw Santillan raping the victim.

Santillan went on the run and law enforcement believed that he may have returned to Mexico, but he was tracked down in Orlando, Florida.

On Sunday, Santillan was finally arrested. He is currently being held in Hamilton County Jail on a $500,000 bond.