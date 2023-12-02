JUST IN: House Republicans Demand All Communications Between Jack Smith and DOJ About Decision to Indict Trump

House Republicans on Friday demanded all communications between Special Counsel Jack Smith and Merrick Garland’s DOJ about the decision to indict President Trump.

The Deep State’s hired gun Jack Smith indicted Trump on 37 federal counts in Miami in June.

Trump was charged with 31 counts of willful retention of national defense information and 6 other process crimes stemming from his conversations with his lawyer.

In August Jack Smith hit Trump with 3 additional charges in the investigation into classified documents stored at Mar-a-Lago.

The superseding indictment, filed in the Southern District of Florida, claims Trump was part of a scheme to delete security footage from Mar-a-Lago.

In September Trump was hit with 4 counts in Jack Smith’s January 6 case up in DC: Conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

In a letter to Jack Smith, the House Oversight Committee said, “The Supreme Court has consistently overturned criminal convictions against public officials and private parties based upon broad theories of prosecution brought under general criminal statutes. Yet you have used just such a theory in your prosecution of President Trump, relying on a general conspiracy statute to allege a conspiracy to defraud the United States. The Supreme Court has held past attempts to prosecute under such a theory exceeded the reach of the statutes on which they were based, including overly expansive definitions of “official acts,” the lawmakers wrote.

They continued, “The Committee is interested to learn whether the Department considered the Supreme Court’s parameters in weighing the prosecution of former President Trump and any analysis developed in determining that the use of the general conspiracy statute conformed to the precepts articulated in these cases.”

The Committee is seeking:

1. All documents and communications concerning your authority to empanel a grand jury in the United States District Courts for the District of Columbia and the Southern District of Florida.

2. All documents and communications concerning your authority to offer immunity, pursuant to 18 U.S. Code § 6002, to individuals testifying before either grand jury.

3. All documents and communications concerning any oversight by the Department of Justice regarding any of these topics, specifically including, but not limited to, all documents and communications exchanged between your office and the Department concerning your decision to return an indictment of President Trump.

GOP lawmakers gave Jack Smith a December 15 deadline to turn over all requested documents.