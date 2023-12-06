HORROR: Gunman Kills Six Innocent People and Wounds Three in Multi-City Shooting Spree in Texas – Suspect Arrested and Identified (VIDEO)

A terrifying shooting rampage unfolded for several hours on Tuesday across two of Texas’ largest cities before police finally put an end to the madness.

NBC News reported that four people were killed, and two police officers were shot in Austin during the shooting spree. The suspect has also been connected to two deaths in San Antonio.

Interim Austin Police Chief Robin Henderson revealed during an early Wednesday news conference that the man was arrested after he crashed his vehicle speeding away from a shootout with a police officer. Both were left with “multiple gunshot wounds,” according to Chief Henderson. She said the man was booked into the Travis County Jail and was charged with capital murder, and additional charges against the suspect are “pending.”

Chief Henderson said her department “and other law enforcement had not determined these incidents were connected to the last incident that occurred tonight when the male suspect was taken into custody.”

While Austin Police have not named the suspect, KXAN reports the person responsible is 34-year-old Shane James. The outlet notes that Travis County Jail records show a man with the same name was booked into the jail at 1:30 Wednesday morning and charged with Capital Murder of multiple people. The Daily Mail also confirmed the suspect is James.

Chief Henderson said police were first made aware of the shooting spree after receiving a call at 10:43 AM Central that a sergeant with the Austin Independent School District police force had been shot in the leg three minutes before. He is expected to be released from the hospital.

The gunman then allegedly murdered two people on Shadywood Drive at 11:59 AM. APD Sgt. Destiny Silva told the local media officers found a man and a woman with “obvious signs of trauma” to their body.

Police said one victim was dead on the scene. The other victim was taken to a local hospital, where they later succumbed to their injuries.

A cyclist was then shot on W. Slaughter Lane at 4:57 PM. but fortunately did not suffer any life-threatening injuries, according to Chief Henderson.

Chief Henderson then revealed that at 6:54 PM. an officer responded to a burglary call on Austral Loop and discovered the suspect in the backyard. The suspect shot the officer multiple times and escaped. A law enforcement source told KXAN that the officer shot suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

KXAN revealed the suspect was chased by the police until he crashed at the intersection of State Highway 45 and FM 1826 at 7:14 PM. He was then taken into custody.

Officers then went into the home on Austral Loop and discovered two dead bodies.

As Kut News reported, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said Austin Police contacted his office at 7:45 p.m. to say the suspect had links to a house on Port Royal Drive.

Salazar said when the deputies arrived, they found water pouring out of the house and decided to barge their way inside. They found a man and woman inside, believed in their fifties, who were deceased.

Investigators believe the suspect killed the two individuals before heading to Austin to continue his reign of terror.