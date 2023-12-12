HE’S SHOT: A Confused Joe Biden Reads Answer to Reporter’s Question Directly From Script (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Tuesday held a joint presser with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky after the two met in the Oval Office.

Joe Biden announced another $200 million in additional military aid for Ukraine during Zelensky’s visit.

As usual, Joe Biden was nearly one hour late to his press conference. He called on a list of pre-approved reporters and said he was only taking two questions.

“Look we’re gonna alternate asking questions. We’re gonna ask a total of each ask two questions. I will ask the first question – I’ll ask – I will recognize the first question asker,” Biden said laughing.

“Let me answer the question first. Let’s put this in perspective,” Biden said reading from a script. “Remember how far Ukraine has come. Russia has failed thus far in trying to erase Ukraine from the map…”

He continued reading from a script as he “answered the question.

“Ukraine has taken back more than 50% of its territory seized since February of 2022. And it pushed back the Russian navy so Ukraine can export grain and steel to the world through the Black Sea.

Biden is completely shot.

Biden walked away after slurring through his prepared remarks.