Biden Tells Reporters to “Hush Up” After Announcing Another $200 Million in Military Aid to Ukraine (VIDEO)

by

Joe Biden on Tuesday met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office.

Zelensky arrived at the White House on Tuesday to demand more US taxpayer money.

Joe Biden announced another $200 million in additional military aid for Ukraine during Zelensky’s visit.

This is on top of the billions of dollars the Biden Regime has already given Ukraine.

“Hush up!” Biden shouted.

WATCH:

Speaker Mike Johnson on Tuesday said the White House refuses to clearly articulate its strategy on the Ukraine war.

“I have asked the White House since the day that I was handed the gavel as speaker for clarity. We need clear articulation of the strategy to allow Ukraine to win. Thus far, their responses have been insufficient,” Speaker Johnson.

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.