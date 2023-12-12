Biden Tells Reporters to “Hush Up” After Announcing Another $200 Million in Military Aid to Ukraine (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Tuesday met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office.

Zelensky arrived at the White House on Tuesday to demand more US taxpayer money.

Wow, a really honest and powerful pitch from Zelensky on why America should send Ukraine more aid pic.twitter.com/2MoxFvXEPm — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) December 12, 2023

Joe Biden announced another $200 million in additional military aid for Ukraine during Zelensky’s visit.

This is on top of the billions of dollars the Biden Regime has already given Ukraine.

“Hush up!” Biden shouted.

Biden tells the press to “hush up,” announces he “just signed another $200 million drawdown from the Department of Defense for Ukraine,” then sits and stares as his handlers remove the press from the room pic.twitter.com/pKto8y4KMt — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 12, 2023

Speaker Mike Johnson on Tuesday said the White House refuses to clearly articulate its strategy on the Ukraine war.

“I have asked the White House since the day that I was handed the gavel as speaker for clarity. We need clear articulation of the strategy to allow Ukraine to win. Thus far, their responses have been insufficient,” Speaker Johnson.