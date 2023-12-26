Gordon Chang: China Working on Bioweapons Targeting Human Brains

On Friday, China expert Gordon Chang joined Newsmax’s Carl Higbie FRONTLINE and said China is experimenting with what appears to be biological weapons targeting human brains.

The claims were detailed in a report by The Washington Times.

China‘s military is developing advanced psychological warfare and brain-influencing weapons as part of a new warfighting strategy, according to a report on People’s Liberation Army cognitive warfare. The report, “Warfare in the Cognitive Age: NeuroStrike and the PLA’s Advanced Psychological Weapons and Tactics,” was published earlier this month by The CCP Biothreats Initiative, a research group. “The PLA is at the forefront of incorporating advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, brain-computer interfaces and novel biological weapons into its military strategies,” the think tank’s analysts concluded.

The Times’ report included recent studies by the Chinese Communist Party on biological weapons. These weapons include those designed to induce sleep or sleep-related disturbances in enemy troops, those that would create a connection between the brain and external devices, and pharmaceuticals designed to impair people genetically and physiologically.

Chang explained, “These are biological weapons, and China is a party to the Biological Weapons Convention that would outlaw this.”

“This whole idea of ‘genetic drugs,’ although it hasn’t really been fleshed out, clearly is a biological weapon. And certainly, the other weapons that we’ve been talking about in this Washington Times report of Bill Gertz is essentially biological-influenced,” Chang stated.

“So really, what we are talking about are things which China has no right to do. And we should be calling them out on this.”

“China has a biological weapons program, we know that with Covid-19, and we still have yet to challenge them over this.”

This comes at a time when the number of Chinese migrants crossing the southern border illegally has reached record highs.

Border Patrol recorded 4,767 encounters with migrants from China crossing the border illegally in November alone.

According to Customs and Border Patrol data, 24,000 encounters of Chinese migrants crossing the southern border illegally were recorded in fiscal year 2023. There were 1,970 encounters in the fiscal year 2022 and 323 in the fiscal year 2021.