GOP Neocon Senator Lindsey Graham Suggests Lack of Evidence Against Joe Biden’s Corruption (VIDEO)

In a recent episode of “Meet the Press,” GOP Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) appeared to suggest a lack of compelling evidence in the ongoing impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden.

When questioned by host Kristen Welker about his stance on the allegations against Biden, Graham indicated that he has not been closely following the proceedings. His comments implied that for the inquiry to hold weight, it must demonstrate that Joe Biden benefited financially from his son Hunter Biden’s business dealings.

Graham’s statement, “If there were a smoking gun, I think we’d be talking about it,” suggests skepticism about the current strength of evidence presented in the inquiry.

He added, “The narrative that Hunter Biden’s presented side is falling apart. The idea that Joe Biden knew anything about the business dealings is falling apart. I’m not worried about impeaching the president.”

These claims align with Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA), who also expressed doubts regarding the presence of substantial evidence against President Biden.

Another Republican, Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.), warned House Republicans that President Biden cannot be impeached and removed from office for any actions or alleged crimes that occurred before his election as president in 2020.

“So what he did as vice president, what he did in between the two [offices] may not be impeachable,” Mullin said during an interview on Newsmax.

“If they send us a case, make sure it’s convictable,” Mullin advised. “The bar’s real high, there’s no question about it.”

Meanwhile, Senator Ron Johnson expressed his frustration with the Democratic Party and the media, accusing them of ignoring substantial evidence of corruption involving President Biden.

“Dems and the media love to say ‘there’s no evidence’ of President Biden’s corruption. We have checks, emails, and testimony. What did the Biden family members do in exchange for tens of millions of dollars from foreign entities adversarial to America? There is a mountain of evidence, and it’s unfortunate the media won’t acknowledge it” Johnson wrote on X.

