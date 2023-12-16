UPDATE: Democrat Senate Staffer Who Had Graphic Sex in Capitol Office Building Identified – Was Featured in Biden Campaign Commercial and Yelled “Free Palestine!” At Jewish Rep. Max Miller

As the Gateway Pundit previously reported, a young male staffer for Maryland Democrat Senator Ben Cardin engaged in multiple graphic sex acts with an older male partner in the Hart Senate Office Building. This has created a massive firestorm online, though the corporate media has not covered the story.

Now, the identity of this staffer has been officially revealed, and his background will raise some eyebrows.

Henry Rodgers, the Daily Caller journalist who first broke the story, confirmed the staffer in question is Aidan Maese-Czeropski. He graduated from college just over three years ago.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Maese-Czeropski works as a legislative aide for Cardin, handling foreign policy, tax, and trade issues. He graduated from the University of California at Berkeley with a B.S. in Society and Environment in 2020.

Maese-Czeropski has also worked for the Virginia Democratic Party as a field organizer and for the liberal environmental group Friends of the Earth.

The story gets even more interesting, though. Maese-Czeropski is the same individual who shouted the anti-Semitic slogan “Free Palestine!” at Jewish Rep. Max Miller (R-OH) on Wednesday.

Snapshot from the halls of the Hill: a House staffer just passed by GOP Rep. Max Miller —who is Jewish and has been supportive of sending aide to Israel— and said “free Palestine.” Pretty rare and stunning to see staff challenge members to their faces this way. — Ali Vitali (@alivitali) December 13, 2023

So we have a Senate staffer who engaged in two extraordinary vile acts that have disgraced the hall of Congress, yet he remains employed as of this writing. A Republican staffer would have been fired immediately, and his name would be all over the evening news.

Moreover, it is pretty ironic that Maese-Czeropski supports Hamas because they would have him killed for being gay. This is no different than a chicken voting for Colonel Sanders.

Maese-Czeropski also appeared in an ad for Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign. Don’t count on the so-called president being confronted over this.

Aidan Maese-Czeropski, @SenatorCardin’s staffer taping himself in a sex act in the Senate Hearing Room, was featured in a Joe Biden ad back in 2020 pic.twitter.com/6FRtN3jgg4 — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) December 15, 2023

Nothing serious will likely happen to this young staffer, either. However, the story would be different if he were protesting election fraud while wearing a MAGA hat.